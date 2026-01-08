Olubadan intervenes in Onido stool crisis, sets up probe panel

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has intervened in the protracted Onido of Ido stool crisis, setting up a panel to investigate the lingering dispute over the traditional leadership of Ido township in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The crisis, which has spanned nearly two decades, is characterised by rival claims to the Onido stool, with three individuals reportedly laying claim to the traditional title, a development that has continued to generate tension and division within the community.

Oba Ladoja, while urging all parties involved in the dispute to maintain peace and order, announced that the panel of inquiry would be inaugurated at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

The monarch’s decision was conveyed in a statement signed by his media aide, Adeola Oloko. Although the statement did not disclose the names or composition of the panel members, it indicated that the committee would commence work immediately after its inauguration.

According to the release, the panel has been mandated to investigate both the remote and immediate causes of the Onido stool crisis, which has defied resolution for about 19 years. The committee is also expected to make far-reaching recommendations that will guide the Olubadan and the Ibadan Traditional Council in bringing the long-standing dispute to a final and peaceful resolution.

The intervention followed renewed concerns raised by stakeholders from Ido town, who, two days earlier, lamented the worsening state of affairs surrounding the traditional institution. The stakeholders said the town had remained in a “delicate situation” since 1997 due to the existence of multiple claimants to the Onido stool.

According to them, the crisis has been compounded by repeated appointments and counter-appointments, which have deepened divisions within the community and undermined unity and development.

The three individuals at the centre of the dispute were identified as Oba Benjamin Ademola Ishola Orobiyi, Tajudeen Akinola, and Muritala Babalola, each reportedly claiming legitimacy over the Onido title.

Concerned about the implications of the prolonged crisis on peace and governance at the grassroots, the stakeholders appealed to Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland to urgently intervene and restore order to the traditional institution.

The setting up of the panel by Oba Ladoja is seen as a response to that appeal and an exercise of his authority as the prescribed and consenting authority on all chieftaincy matters within Ibadanland.

The move signals a decisive step towards resolving the Onido stool crisis, which has remained a source of instability in Ido for years.