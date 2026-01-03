Scholars warn youths against succumbing to Globalisation, digital revolution pressure

Muslim youths have been told to remain steadfast in their faith and resist the moral and ideological pressures of the 21st century driven by globalisation and the digital revolution.



The call was made by Sheikh Hammid Yusuf Aderemi at the closing ceremony of the National Islamic Training Programme (NITP) of The Muslim Congress (TMC) in Ogun State.



Yusuf delivered a lecture, titled, “Challenges of the Contemporary Time as It Affects the Youth”, as the organisation rounded off its four-day national training camp, the 32nd edition.



The Islamic scholar stressed that the challenges confronting Muslims today are not new, explaining that believers in earlier generations also faced similar trials.



Drawing examples from the era of Prophet Musa (AS), he said Pharaoh attempted to divert people from the worship of Allah through oppression and deception, falsely presenting himself as a god. He likened such tactics to modern ideologies which, he noted, promote moral vices and shift attention away from divine worship.



Yusuf also referenced the time of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), when people abandoned the worship of Allah for idols and entrusted their lives to false deities.



He warned that some Muslims today repeat this mistake by placing absolute faith in the West, assuming that success lies only in migration. He urged Muslims to renew their commitment to Tawheed, worship none besides Allah, and place complete reliance on Him as the sole controller of human destiny.



Earlier, the Amir (President) of the organisation, Alhaji Taiwo AbdulWasi’i Bangbala, expressed appreciation to over 2,000 delegates who participated at the Ogun campsite and other centres in Edo State, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Oyo State.



He urged participants to reflect on the teachings and discipline learnt during the camp in their everyday lives. He also commended Mr. AbdulHakeem Jumah, a delegate from Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun State, for his selfless habit of keeping the camp environment clean without seeking recognition.



The closing ceremony featured the presentation of prizes to winners of the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition. Abdul Sanur Adebayo of Ondo State emerged first, Ukba Abdulakeem of Ogun State came second, while Saheed Abdul Rahman of Lagos State placed third.

Organisers said the competition was designed to promote Qur’anic memorisation and preserve the pristine teachings of Islam. A major highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the TMC Digital Portal, described as a one-stop platform for the organisation’s activities.



Introducing the portal, the Naibul Amir (Vice President, Administration), Alhaji Mikail Oriolowo Animashaun, explained that members would be able to register their data and access various services online.



The platform was demonstrated by Ustadh AbdulAzeez Aderopo, the organisation’s National ICT Officer.

The 2025 NITP, themed “Guidance and Direction for Today’s Muslims,” ran concurrently across four locations from December 24 to 28, 2025.



The programme featured lectures, games, career talks and personality development sessions, and culminated in the inauguration of national and state leaders, with Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Adeshina returned as Amir, alongside the inauguration of Wulats (coordinators) and state secretaries.