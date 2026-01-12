Scramble intensifies over late Senator Ayogu Eze’s estate amid court battle

A fierce scramble by investors, financiers and business interests for assets linked to the late Enugu-born senator, Ayogu Eze, is intensifying, despite a subsisting court case over the administration of his estate.

The growing jostle for control and commercial advantage has now triggered a strong public warning from a law firm, Deji Adeyanju and Partners, which cautioned that the entire estate of the late senator is currently under legal dispute and should not be subjected to any business or financial transactions.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the firm disclosed that the matter is pending before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), presided over by Justice Chizoba Orji, and has been adjourned to January 14, 2026, for hearing.

The law firm expressed concern that the perceived commercial value of the late senator’s assets has attracted aggressive interest from prospective investors and business partners, even though the court has yet to determine who lawfully controls or administers the estate.

According to the firm, assets under dispute include Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited (RC No: 1951085), which has reportedly become a focal point of investor attention amid the ongoing legal tussle.

“The matter is pending before Honourable Justice Orji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1008/2025, where issues relating to the administration of the estate have been submitted to the court for adjudication,” the statement said.

The firm warned that the current scramble for the estate could expose investors and financial institutions to serious legal risks, stressing that no transaction carried out while the case remains unresolved enjoys legal protection.

“In light of the subsisting court proceedings, members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution and refrain from entering into any form of business transaction or commercial engagement with Simonis Ventures Nigeria Limited, or any part of the estate of late Senator Ayogu Eze, until the determination of the suit,” it stated.

It further emphasised that any individual, investor or institution that proceeds to transact with the estate during the pendency of the case does so strictly at their own risk.

The warning highlights rising tension around the late senator’s assets, as the battle for control deepens and investor interest continues to mount ahead of the court’s next sitting, which is expected to be pivotal in determining the legal standing and future administration of the estate.