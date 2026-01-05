SDP leaders receive late Senator Akwashiki’s body in Abuja

Senior figures of Nigeria’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday received the remains of Senator Godiya Akwashiki at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, following his death in India last week, party officials said.

Among those present were the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, former Nasarawa State governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, lawmakers and supporters.

Akwashiki, 52, represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate on the platform of the SDP. He died on Wednesday at an Indian hospital, according to the party. His body was conveyed from the airport to the National Hospital in Abuja shortly after arrival.

Speaking to journalists, Adebayo described the late senator as a key figure within the party, saying his death was a major loss to his family, Nasarawa State and the country.

“We have lost one of our soldiers,” Adebayo said, adding that the senator was widely respected across party lines. He noted that Akwashiki left behind a strong reputation for integrity and service.

“He was a gentleman of the highest calibre. The consolation is that he left a good name behind,” he said.

Adebayo said the late lawmaker enjoyed the confidence of his constituents and the respect of his colleagues, warning that his death would negatively affect the party and the quality of representation from the state.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals Development, Jonathan Gbefwi, also paid tribute, describing the death as heartbreaking.

“He has left his indelible mark on the sands of time. He was a seasoned legislator, a wonderful father and a fantastic husband,” Gbefwi said, praying that the tragedy would strengthen unity within the party and the state.

Gbefwi added that the Egon community, to which Akwashiki belonged, had been deeply affected by the loss, coming after a difficult period marked by the deaths of several prominent figures.

Responding to questions on the absence of serving senators at the airport, Gbefwi said the National Assembly was on recess and that some lawmakers were out of the country.

“At times of grief, it is about family. What matters most is prayer and support for those left behind,” he said.

Acting National Chairman of the SDP, Sadiq Gombe, said the party was deeply saddened by the death, describing it as a loss not only to Nasarawa State but to the SDP nationwide and Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaker of the Nasarawa State of Assembly, Danadi Jato, said Akwashiki was a hardworking legislator, recalling that they served together in the state assembly between 2011 and 2015.

Akwashiki, a native of Angba Iggah in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, was first elected to the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023. He previously served as Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.