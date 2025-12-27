SDP urges Nigerians to be united, embrace hope

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to embrace unity, compassion and hope as the country continues to grapple with persistent security challenges, economic hardship and deepening social divisions.

In a Christmas message titled “Nigeria’s Hope in Challenging Times: A Christmas Reflection,” the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, called on citizens to draw inspiration from the season to promote national cohesion and collective responsibility.

Gabam described Christmas as a period that should inspire Nigerians to rise above their differences and become *“beacons of hope and unity,”* stressing that the nation’s challenges can only be overcome through togetherness and shared commitment.

According to him, Christians have a critical role to play in fostering peace by promoting love, compassion and understanding within their communities, especially at a time when insecurity and economic strain continue to test the country’s resilience.

He encouraged Nigerians to demonstrate practical kindness by reaching out to the less privileged, feeding the hungry, comforting the brokenhearted and showing empathy to strangers, noting that such acts would help strengthen social bonds and promote mutual respect.

Drawing from Christian teachings, the SDP chairman emphasized the importance of loving one’s neighbour and transcending tribal, ethnic and religious divisions, adding that Nigeria must consciously work towards becoming a society where citizens can live without fear and enjoy justice, equality and dignity.

On the economy, Gabam acknowledged the severity of the hardship facing many Nigerians but expressed optimism that positive change is achievable through collective effort and responsible leadership.

He called for support for policies and initiatives that promote transparency, accountability and inclusive growth, insisting that the economy must be structured to serve the majority of citizens rather than a privileged few.

The SDP chairman also urged Christians to pray fervently for Nigeria, its leaders and peace across communities, stressing the need for responsible stewardship of national resources and equitable access to basic necessities.

Gabam warned against division, bitterness and hatred, appealing for unity and reconciliation across the country.

He said Nigeria’s progress depends on deliberate efforts to bridge divides and foster mutual understanding among people of different backgrounds and faiths.

“As we celebrate this festive season, let us choose hope, love and compassion. Let us choose Nigeria and work together towards a brighter future for all,” he said.

He expressed confidence in Nigeria’s future, urging citizens to remain steadfast, united and committed to building a peaceful, just and prosperous nation despite current challenges.