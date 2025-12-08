SEC launches digital regulatory hub to strengthen oversight

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled a centralised digital platform aimed at enhancing collaboration amongst regulatory agencies and bolstering transparency across the financial and capital markets ecosystem.

According to the commission, the regulatory hub represents a significant technological advancement in Nigeria’s regulatory framework, enabling secure, real-time information exchange between key government institutions tasked with financial oversight.

The platform connects several key agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), amongst others.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director General of SEC, Emomotimi Agama, described the hub as a defining moment for regulatory synergy in Nigeria’s financial sector.

“The hub is a major step in our commitment to leverage technology for stronger regulatory synergy. By connecting regulators on one platform, we are building resilience, enhancing market integrity, and promoting investor confidence,” he stated.

The Executive Commissioner, Operations, Bola Ajomale, emphasised the operational advantages the system would deliver to participating agencies.

“The platform will significantly improve the timeliness and quality of regulatory decision-making. It provides a single window for regulators to share data, respond to requests, and collaborate seamlessly in safeguarding our financial and capital markets,” Ajomale explained.

Beyond improving inter-agency communication, the commission believes the Regulatory Hub will address longstanding bottlenecks in regulatory processes, facilitating more rapid and better-informed decision-making across agencies. The platform is also expected to strengthen the SEC’s broader mandate to enhance investor protection, bolster market stability, and harmonise regulatory activities throughout the financial sector.