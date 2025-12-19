Senate confirms 64 ambassadorial nominees

In a major step to bolster Nigeria’s international presence, the Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of 64 ambassadorial nominees, comprising 34 career diplomats and 30 non-career appointees.



The confirmation followed the presentation of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs’ report in the Committee of the Whole.



President Bola Tinubu had submitted the names for confirmation in a letter read in the Senate on December 4, marking the next phase of his administration’s efforts to reinforce Nigeria’s global engagements.



Presenting the report at plenary, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen Abubakar Sani Bello (APC, Niger East), lauded the nominees for their extensive knowledge of international diplomacy.



“During screening, the nominees demonstrated a deep understanding of global affairs and Nigeria’s strategic interests,” he noted.



The career ambassadors, drawn from diverse professional backgrounds, include seasoned diplomats such as Ambassadors Nwaobiala Chukwuemeka (Abia), Ahmed Monguno (Borno), Ramat Mohammed Omobolanle (Lagos) and Danladi Yakubu Nyaku (Taraba). Their appointments are designed to ensure continuity in Nigeria’s foreign service and strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.



Meanwhile, the non-career ambassadors feature a mix of politicians, retired senior military officials, academics and public servants, including Sen Grace Bent (Adamawa), Dr Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) (Kano) and Olufemi Fani-Kayode (Osun). These appointments signal a strategic blend of professional diplomacy and political experience to represent Nigeria’s interests abroad.



The confirmations are expected to expedite the deployment of ambassadors to key embassies and missions worldwide, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s voice in global decision-making, trade negotiations, and bilateral partnerships.



Observers note that this robust mix of career diplomats and public figures is part of Tinubu’s broader vision to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign policy apparatus and project the country as a credible player on the world stage.

With these confirmations, Nigeria is poised to deepen its diplomatic ties, attract foreign investment, and ensure that its interests are effectively represented across the globe.