Senate okays Omidiran as FCC chairman, approves 37 commissioners

THE Senate, yesterday, confirmed Ayo Omidiran, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

It also approved 37 commissioners for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, presented by the Chairman, Allwell Onyesoh, who informed the Senate that all nominees had successfully passed thorough screenings, submitted required documents—including Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) clearances, police reports, Department of State Services (DSS) vetting, and curriculum vitae—and had no criminal petitions filed against them.

The Senate conducted a state-by-state review in the Committee of the Whole, which was adopted when lawmakers returned to plenary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, addressing the chamber after the unanimous confirmation, urged the appointees to serve with dedication and uphold public trust. “Go and serve in the interest of the nation. I congratulate all the nominees and wish them a successful tenure,” he said.

Notable appointees include Peter Eze (Enugu) and AbdulWasiu Bawa-Allah (Lagos), while Mohammed Musa was retained as Secretary of the Commission.

Other confirmed commissioners are: Obinna Oriaku (Abia); Lawal Roni (Jigawa); Abubakar Bunu (Kebbi); Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun); Bema Madayi (Adamawa); Dora Ebong (Akwa Ibom); Gloria Nnoli (Anambra); Babangida Gwana (Bauchi); Tonye Okio (Bayelsa); Aligba Tarkende (Benue); Modu Mustapha (Borno); Stella Ekpo (Cross River); Ederin Idisi (Delta); Nwokpor Nduka (Ebonyi); Victor Edoror (Edo) and Sola Fokanle (Ekiti).

Others are Ibrahim Mairiga (Gombe); Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo); Ruth Ango (Kaduna); Muhammad Nayya (Kano); Anas Isah (Katsina); Bello Eneye (Kogi); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Kwara); Isah Jibrin (Niger); Ajimudu Bola (Ondo); Ayodeji Aleshinloye (Oyo); Pam Bolman (Plateau); Aaron Chukwuemeka (Rivers); Aminu Tambar (Sokoto); Bobboi Kaigama (Taraba); Jibir Maigari (Yobe); Sani Garba (Zamfara) and Solomon Dagami (FCT).

The Senate expressed confidence that the newly confirmed FCC leadership will enhance the commission’s capacity to promote equitable representation across Nigeria’s public institutions.