Senate, Reps adopt hard-line anti-terror measures, back Musa

Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Ahmad Lawan (left); Chairman, Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Jim Ibrahim; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Senate Deputy President, Barau Jibrin; Senate Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno and Senate Deputy Leader, Oyelola Ashiru after the confirmation of the new Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Retd) at the Senate Chamber, National Assembly Complex, Abuja, yesterday.

The Senate and House of Representatives yesterday moved to reset Nigeria’s failing security architecture, confirming General Christopher Musa as Defence Minister after intense scrutiny and approving far-reaching resolutions banning ransom and amnesty, tightening weapons control and demanding stricter laws to curb terrorism and mass kidnappings.

The Senate confirmed the former Chief of Defence Staff after a tense three-hour screening session marked by rare bipartisan firmness, loud protests on the floor and renewed scrutiny of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

The Red Chamber, which firmly rejected initial calls for the nominee to “take a bow and go”, subjected Musa to extensive questioning on defence funding, intelligence failures, technology gaps, rising banditry, terrorist infiltration and the circumstances surrounding recent military lapses and kidnappings.

The session also coincided with the Senate’s fresh move to classify kidnapping as a terrorist offence and impose the death penalty without an option of fine, in an attempt to equip the incoming minister with a harsher legal deterrent.

A mild drama unfolded when Senator Sani Musa suggested that the nominee should be asked to “take a bow and go”, arguing that most discussions on national security had previously taken place in executive sessions.

The suggestion triggered a loud uproar. “No! No! No!” many senators shouted, insisting on full interrogation.

Attempting to restore order, Senate President Godswill Akpabio rose and invoked Senate rules: “Whenever the Senate President rises, everyone must keep quiet.”

He declared, “This is not a time for bow and go. Our constituents are asking questions. Our children, brothers, and sisters are in the bush. Even Donald Trump is on our neck.”

Akpabio also raised concerns over alleged security orders directing troops to withdraw before the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi, questioning who leaked sensitive operational information involving a senior military officer.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin argued that insurgency was waning until the “infamous statement” by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which he said escalated security tensions.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for stabilising areas such as Monguno. “When people talk in Nigeria, they behave as if nothing is moving,” he said.

Responding to senators’ questions, General Musa was unequivocal: “No negotiation with criminals. Nigeria must stop ransom payments, and states must not engage in deals that compromise national security.”

He added that the fight against insecurity cannot be won by the military alone.

“Good governance, justice and equity are key. Security is local. We must carry the people along. We need a comprehensive, unified national database. Only 25–30 per cent of this war is kinetic. The rest is governance,” he said.

Musa also insisted that improved technology, perimeter fencing and community cooperation could end mass kidnapping of schoolchildren. He faulted delays in terrorism and kidnapping trials, describing them as demoralising for security agencies.

On the controversial capture of a brigade commander by insurgents, Musa said, “We will not allow terrorists to build such capacity. We will investigate fully, and anyone found culpable will face the law. There must be no indolence in the Armed Forces.”

Senators Mohammed Onawo, Abdul Ningi, Ali Ndume and others pressed Musa on the military’s inability to match bandits’ superior firepower. Ningi asked bluntly: “Why are we seeing bandits with more sophisticated weapons while our officers still carry AK-47s?”

Musa responded that significant gaps still exist within the Armed Forces, particularly in technology and intelligence integration, and pledged urgent reforms.

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume urged the minister-designate to push for the Nigerian Armed Forces to be placed on First Line Charge, like INEC, NDDC, and UBEC, so that it can receive funds directly from the Federation Account.

He argued that predictable defence funding would eliminate bureaucratic delays that cripple military operations. “Security is too important for foot-dragging. There should be no justification for delay in disbursement for procurement and operations,” Ndume said.

He also insisted that Musa prioritise improved welfare for troops, lamenting that Nigerian soldiers are not among the best paid in West Africa.

Responding to inquiries, Musa stressed that the military maintains strict vetting and would not allow former insurgents entry into the Armed Forces. He emphasised the need for a unified national database to prevent criminals from evading tracking by simply relocating.

The Defence Minister-designate listed core action points, including withdrawing soldiers from routine checkpoints and allowing police and civil defence to take over; redeploying troops to forests to hunt terrorists “in their hideouts”; stronger synergy with governors and MDAs; aggressive community engagement, as done in Maiduguri; and tackling illegal mining linked to terrorism financing.

Others are expanded maritime security operations under Operation Delta Safe; improved border surveillance up to Cameroon; protection of farmlands to ensure food security; and rigorous recruitment screening backed by digital data systems.

He vowed to return to the Senate within three weeks of assuming office for a closed-door session on defence gaps and required legislative support.

Musa acknowledged massive public expectations following his nomination. “I felt the heat when my name was announced. I cannot afford to fail myself, my nation or my family.”

He pledged a strict professional regime within the Armed Forces: “No indolence. No cowardice,” he said.

He warned that Nigeria must not allow terrorists any breathing space. “These are evil forces with no respect for human life. Nigerians must work together in unison. We will face them squarely and stop the killings.”

Akpabio disclosed that the Senate has begun the process of designating kidnapping as a terrorist act, punishable by death with no option of fine. “We are giving you the enabling framework,” he told Musa. “If they are not deterred, they will face a death sentence.”

Reps ban ransom, amnesty for terrorists, order nationwide firearms audit

ALSO, the House of Representatives adopted a series of resolutions aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s national security architecture following weeks of increased attacks by terrorist groups.

The lawmakers proposed stricter legal action against terrorists, enhanced surveillance, and systemic accountability for arms and weapons handled by security agencies.

The resolutions adopted during the plenary session followed three days of exhaustive debates from November 25 to 27, which drew input from principal officers, committee chairmen, regional caucus leaders, security experts and constituency-level testimonies.

Key among the resolutions is the prohibition of amnesty and ransom payments for terrorists, with the House mandating that all responses to criminal acts must follow lawful criminal justice procedures.

The lawmakers argued that informal negotiations or payments to insurgents only embolden criminal networks and compromise national security.

“That ransom payments and informal amnesty negotiations by government entities should be prohibited, and a clear legal framework should be enacted to outlaw such practices while regulating any authorised amnesty processes. Only lawful criminal-justice procedures shall prevail,” the lawmakers said.

Adopting over 40 recommendations at the Committee of the Whole presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the Green Chamber also called for a national audit of firearms and security equipment.

The House directed the government to establish a unified inventory system, complemented by digital tracking tools, periodic audits and strict accountability measures.

This, it said, is aimed at preventing diversion, loss or misuse of weapons held by security agencies and private security outfits operating under regulated conditions.

The House said that henceforth, security budgets would be treated as “First Line Charge” for timely disbursement.

The lawmakers, while declaring border security a national emergency, recommended the deployment of modern technologies, including drones, biometric systems, satellite imagery, AI-enabled predictive analytics and integrated early-warning systems.

The establishment of a National Border Guard Service was proposed to monitor the unauthorised movement of persons and materials into the country.

Other resolutions adopted included the creation of a Special Court for terrorism, banditry and kidnapping to ensure expeditious and transparent prosecution of offenders.

The lawmakers further proposed the public naming, sanctioning and prosecution of financiers of terrorism and banditry.

The Green Chamber recommended the modernisation of national security infrastructure, including reactivation and upgrade of CCTV systems and improved inter-agency intelligence coordination, adding that regulation of private security outfits — with clear licensing, training and oversight frameworks — would complement national security operations.

One of the most contentious points of the debate centred on the resolution to reduce police and military personnel assigned to VIP protection.

The recommendation had read: “That deployment of police and military personnel for VIP protection should be significantly reduced, with a clear downscaling of security details attached to political officeholders, in full compliance with the presidential directive. The released personnel should be reassigned to strengthen critical positions nationwide.”

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, however, cautioned that removing protection from public officials, particularly governors and federal justices, could undermine their focus and expose them to threats.

“If we give a governor immunity, it’s because we want to protect him, to focus on his work. Now, if you give him immunity and you take away his security, what is the essence of immunity?

“So the definition of VIP must be deliberately done so that public officers who are serving the nation, who are not very important persons — because I don’t believe public servants are very important persons — will be protected.

“They are just public servant for the period they are serving. When they finish serving, they will go. So I don’t think defining governors, justices of federal courts in the country and leading state courts would have the VIP status. So there must be a deliberate definition of these statuses.”

But Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Makki Abubakar Yalleman, defended the presidential directive to withdraw police from VIP protection, noting that all 11,566 officers assigned nationwide had been reassigned to operational duties.

He stressed that civil defence and other trained personnel could provide alternative protection for VIPs, ensuring that resources are concentrated where security threats are most pressing.

Kalu insisted that the Parliament’s recommendations were non-binding and aimed at balancing public officer protection with national security efficiency.

“We are not making laws on the President’s directives. We are interpreting and recommending how these directives should be implemented to protect both officers and public safety,” he said.

The House commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for measures taken to bolster security, including the recruitment of 20,000 police personnel, expansion of forest guards under the Department of State Services and postponement of his G20 summit participation to address domestic security challenges.

The resolutions, the House said, would be transmitted to the executive, all security agencies and State Governments, and be sent to the Senate for concurrence.