Senate suspends hearing on ATBU’s conversion to regular varsity

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has indefinitely adjourned its public hearing on the bill seeking to amend the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi Establishment Act, sponsored by Senator Shehu Buba Umar, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District.

There was a heated controversy as stakeholders presented memoranda both for and against the proposed amendment. Key institutions and figures, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), former TETFUND Executive Secretary Professor Sulaiman Bogoro, and the Pro-Chancellor of ATBU, strongly opposed the bill, insisting that the university’s current status should remain unchanged.

The hearing was abruptly disrupted following tensions among participants. Speaking after the session, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Hassan Garba, assured the public that the issues would be resolved.

According to him, the debate was intense because arguments against converting ATBU were backed by “superior scientific reasoning,” particularly the need to preserve the institution as the only specialised University of Technology in the Northeast. He noted that while both sides initially engaged constructively, disagreements escalated as opposition to the amendment gained momentum.

The disruption climaxed with a protest by some constituents who objected to the presentation of a memorandum by National President of the ATBU Alumni Association, Mohammed Wada, leading the committee to suspend the hearing indefinitely.