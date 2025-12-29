SGF Akume hosts son’s wedding to Atoga’s daughter

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, hosted the wedding of his son, Samuel Aondoakura Akume, to Deborah Ershima, daughter of Engineer Msula Atoga, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Saturday.

The event followed the SGF’s recent marriage to Queen Zaynab Otiti Obanor (Ngohemba).

The ceremony attracted a gathering of family members and dignitaries.

Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the wedding reception as a representative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was welcomed by Senator Akume and the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Guests described the atmosphere as warm and dignified.

Among those present was the groom’s mother, Chief Mrs Hanmo Dajor, a former wife of Senator Akume.

The wedding adds to a series of recent personal milestones within the Akume family, following the SGF’s marriage and the cultural activities that marked the homecoming of his wife, Queen Zaynab Otiti Obanor (Ngohemba), to Gboko.

A congratulatory post on Facebook by Abraham Dajoh, a member of the Akume Dajoh family, acknowledged the union: “We, the entire Dajoh family, happily join our daddy, uncle and brother, His Excellency, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh, in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh, into the Dajoh family.”

Zaynab, formerly married to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in March 2016, ended that marriage after 17 months. She later relocated to Doha, Qatar, where she engaged in philanthropic work and was reportedly linked to a wealthy Arab prince, with whom she had a daughter in 2022.

The SGF and Zaynab were publicly seen together during Akume’s 72nd birthday celebration, further drawing attention to the marriage. The recent wedding of their son provided an opportunity for family, friends, and key political actors to gather in celebration, underscoring both social and political connections in the state.