Shekarau faults Tinubu’s handling of security and economy

Former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has faulted the Federal Government’s approach to managing the security threat in the country, insisting that the government’s efforts to curtail criminality are yet to grow above average.

Addressing journalists at the Mundubawa Mansion in Kano to mark his 70th birthday, the chieftain of the opposition condemned the incessant brutal killings of innocent Nigerians across the country, describing the situation as unacceptable.

Shekarau regretted that 15 years down the line with the menace of terrorist invasion in the country, the government is still struggling to halt insecurity, which is already growing stronger.

The former Kano State Governor’s criticism came when US President Donald Trump issued a war threat against Nigeria over the alleged genocide of Christians in the country.

Shekarau, however, believed President Trump’s outburst is purely political and diplomatic, which the Nigerian government must not allow to escalate. He said even if the American government has been fed with wrong information, Nigeria must do more to set the record straight.

“President Donald Trump’s comments and the Nigerian government’s reaction are purely political and diplomatic issues which must be managed politically and diplomatically before they escalate. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

“If Trump decides to go so arrogantly, the Nigerian government should not approach the entire issue arrogantly with all kinds of harsh words. It must be managed effectively without escalating. Even if the American government is being fed with wrong information, it is the responsibility of the government to change the narrative,” Shekarau added.

Also not satisfied with the nation’s economy, Malam Shekarau accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of poor management of the country’s economy.

Despite the Federal Government’s claim of significant improvement in the economy, Shekarau insisted that Nigerians are still finding it difficult to feed.

Reacting to the present internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Malam Shekarau was optimistic that the party will soon overcome the turbulence.

He asserted that the PDP still stands top among opposition parties despite the defection of top echelon of its members.

PDP Joins 15 Other Parties In Anambra Governorship Race

Meanwhile, the PDP will contest the Anambra State governorship election slated for Saturday, November 8, 2025, alongside 15 other political parties, as residents prepare to decide who will lead the state for the next four years.

With Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s tenure expected to expire in March 2026, a total of 2,802,790 registered voters are set to cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sixteen candidates have been cleared to participate in the off-cycle election. Those on the ballot include Governor Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also cleared are George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), Echezona Oti of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of the African Action Congress (AAC), Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA), Charles Onyeze of Accord Party (AP), Geoff Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Jude Ezenwafor representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Others are Chukwudubem Nweke of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Jerry Okeke of the Boot Party (BP), Ndidi Olieh of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Martin Ugwoji of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Vincent Chukwurah of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

As campaign activities reach their climax, the candidates have intensified efforts to win the support of the electorate, outlining their plans for economic growth, infrastructure, security, and youth empowerment.

INEC has assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a transparent, credible, and peaceful election.

The outcome of Saturday’s poll is expected to determine the political direction of the South-East state and set the tone for the next phase of governance in Anambra.