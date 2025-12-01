Shettima backs smart class initiative for schools

Vice President Kashim Shettima has welcomed a proposal by Schoolnet India Ltd and Learnet Skills Ltd to collaborate with the Federal Government and private-sector partners to deploy the KYAN smart class solution across Nigerian schools.

The initiative seeks to digitally transform teaching and learning by introducing interactive smart boards, digital content, and other innovative tools to improve learning outcomes, particularly at the primary and secondary school levels.

Shettima said the project holds immense promise, provided it is fully localised to reflect Nigeria’s educational realities.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with a delegation led by Schoolnet India’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. RCM Reddy, the Vice President described the KYAN package as rugged, versatile, and capable of delivering significant value in classrooms nationwide.

He directed the Schoolnet team to engage relevant Federal Government officials to explore modalities for integrating local content and adapting the solution for Nigerian schools.

The Vice President cited successful smart school initiatives in Edo and Enugu States as examples of workable indigenous models that could be harmonised with the KYAN technology.

Senator Shettima also recalled deploying KYAN solutions in

during his tenure as governor, noting the transformative impact the technology had on students' learning experiences.

“The beauty of KYAN is that it is a very rugged machine. You can use one card to teach 70 students. If you are to buy a tablet per student, the highest level you can target is higher institutions or senior secondary schools,” he said.

“I am more interested in your package for primary and secondary schools, like what you did in Borno. You can package it well so we can have a domesticated version. Honestly speaking, the Indian version of English is different from our own. Maybe you can use AI to customise it to our local curriculum.”

Earlier, Mr. Reddy said Schoolnet is inspired by the Nigerian government’s commitment to integrating technology into classrooms. He described KYAN, referred to as “a school in a box”, as an all-in-one technological solution equipped with an integrated projector, high-end computer, smart-board capability, camera, and AI-enabled features.

“It comes preloaded with digital content for grades 1 to 10. It also uses AI where the internet is available, and where it is not available, all the content is preloaded inside this ‘school in a box’,” he explained.

He noted that the introduction of KYAN in Borno State led to improved teacher performance, supported by comprehensive training programmes.

In response to the Vice President’s directive, the Schoolnet CEO pledged to work closely with Nigerian authorities to develop an integrated solution tailored to local needs, including communities with limited or no internet access.

“We are very committed to developing a solution customised for Nigeria. If used properly, with the entire ecosystem in place, an average teacher will become a good teacher; a good teacher will become very good; and a very good teacher can become a star teacher,” he assured.