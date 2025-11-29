Shettima seeks stronger ties between executive, legislature

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has sought a deeper collaboration between the executive and legislature.

Shettima spoke at a dinner with members of the National Assembly organised by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice-president said that the two arms of government must work towards aligning their purpose and unshakable resolve to build a Nigeria that works for all the citizens.

This, he stated, explained why the relationship between the two arms of government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu had “been a harmony rooted in leadership, foresight, and collective resolve.”

He said under the Tinubu’s administration, the nation was currently enjoying the best working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government since the return of democracy in 1999.

Shettima, however, called for a deeper collaboration between the two arms of government.

He stated, “the true essence of democracy manifests not only in respecting the Legislature, but in appreciating the indispensable role each arm plays in the architecture of governance.

“It shines most brightly where there is alignment of purpose, where the Executive and Legislature, in spite of their distinct constitutional mandates, are united by an unshakable resolve to build a nation that works for all.”

Shettima said it was obvious that the entire architecture of the Presidency today was anchored by proud alumni of the National Assembly.

He pointed out that Tinubu; the First Lady; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and himself were alumni of the federal legislature.

“They are all flying the alumni flag as former members of the National Assembly at the executive arm of government without apology and without hesitation.

“Democracy does not flourish in the chaos of discord. It thrives where there is understanding.

“It survives where there is familiarity with what each arm is designed to achieve. It blossoms where each recognises the intersection between power and responsibility—between authority and accountability.”

According to the vice-president,because the wife of the president deeply understands this, she has demonstrated not only that she is a proud alumna of the National Assembly.

“But that she remains committed to protecting your interests, nurturing your dignity, and uplifting your institutional relevance.

“This occasion, in every sense, reaffirms that commitment. You are not taken for granted. You have never been taken for granted. And you will never be taken for granted,” he observed.

He said that the sense of purpose required from the two arms of government to thrive in governance was the foundation of their partnership.

Shettima said it was anchored in Tinubu’s “understanding that no government can move forward without the National Assembly, and this belief is shared by all of us privileged to serve around him.

“The audacious reforms this administration has undertaken, from stabilising the macroeconomic architecture to repositioning Nigeria for global competitiveness, owe their success to your cooperation and patriotism.

“You have placed the nation above personal interest. You have resisted the temptation of populist shortcuts. You have embraced the difficult path of restructuring an economy weighed down by decades of deferred choices. And today, the early signs of macroeconomic recovery are already trickling down—gradually, steadily.

“This has rekindled the confidence that Nigeria is on course to becoming a prime destination for investors.”

Shettima acknowledged, however, that the journey is still far from over.

The vice-president said the current threats to the nation’s national security were potent enough to unite the two arms of government.

He, therefore, implored the lawmakers and members of the executive to rely on the wisdom of their predecessors.

“None of us is immune to the devastations of the crises we inherited. Our promise to deliver a safer nation is a solemn covenant with the Nigerian people.

“And to fulfill it, we must continue to work hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, heart to heart.

“Now is the time for each of us to summon the wisdom of our forebears who taught us that nations are not built by the comfort of consensus alone, but by courage, sacrifice, and shared responsibility.

“So, let this dinner be more than a social event; let it be a testament to our collective resolve to steer Nigeria toward a horizon where peace is stable, prosperity is shared, and our democracy becomes the pride of future generations,” he further stated.

Earlier, the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, said while insecurity was not peculiar to Nigeria, the right measures were being taken to tackle the menace.

He assured that the National Assembly was determined and united in supporting the president in addressing security challenges across the country.

“All Nigerians are fighting extremism and we in the National Assembly are united behind this administration in fighting insecurity,” the senate president added.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, thanked the first lady for her consistent contributions to national development through various empowerment programmes for women.

Abbas also advocated more representation for women, especially the ones that involve drawing up policies that would help tackle insecurity.

According to him, if the current bill on women participation is passed, Nigeria will take a major step towards inclusion and justice for all.

On his part, the Chairman, All Progressives Governors’ Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, solicited more support for women participation in governance.

The Governor ddescribed women as the managers of the homes who would do well in key positions of government.

Uzodimma, who spoke on behalf of the Governors of the 36 states of the federation, called for more seats for women at all levels of government.