Shettima heads to Brazil for COP30

Nigeria’s climate diplomacy entered a crucial chapter yesterday as Vice President Kashim Shettima departed Abuja for Belém, Brazil, where world leaders are converging for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from November 6 to 7, will unfold in the heart of the Amazon, a symbolic location underpinning this year’s emphasis on forest protection, biodiversity, climate justice, and real-world climate implementation.

For Nigeria, the journey to Belém is more than a ceremonial appearance. It is a strategic mission to secure new opportunities in carbon finance, deepen South-South cooperation, and reinforce the Tinubu administration’s commitment to a just energy transition.

The conference, themed “Climate Action and Implementation”, speaks directly to Africa’s struggle: how to balance urgent development needs with global emissions-reduction commitments, and who will pay for it.

Shettima’s first full day at COP30 will begin at the general leaders’ plenary, where he is expected to deliver Nigeria’s climate action statement, outlining priorities on adaptation financing, forest conservation, renewable energy, and the country’s evolving approach to carbon markets.

He will later participate in the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Fund, a multilateral initiative geared toward protecting the world’s critical forest ecosystems.

Senator Shettima will also join a high-level roundtable on Climate and Nature, chaired by President Lula, before attending an evening reception for heads of delegation.