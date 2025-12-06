Shettima launches N1b family business grant initiative in Akwa Ibom

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday launched a N1 billion family-based business grant initiative in the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, describing the programme as a practical model for turning democratic promises into real economic empowerment at the grassroots.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to interventions that directly uplift households and stimulate inclusive growth across communities.

Speaking at the launch of the Renewed Hope/ARISE Agenda Grant Programme, the Vice President stressed that sustainable national development depends on empowering citizens to become active participants in rebuilding the economy.

“There is greater honour in empowering a man to create than in offering him a fleeting gift. True empowerment endures because it teaches the mind to search for its own doors, its own pathways, and its own opportunities,” he said.

Conceived by the member representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, Hon. Unyime Idem, the initiative provides seed capital directly to families to start or expand small-scale enterprises.

Shettima said the programme aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic empowerment, job creation, MSME support, poverty reduction, and expanded social protection.

“This gathering aligns with the principle that democracy works when the dividends promised by us reach families at the grassroots, uplift communities, and expand opportunities for all,” he said.

“Democracy finds its true essence not in speeches but in interventions that touch the lives of ordinary people in extraordinary ways.”

He praised the collaboration between the federal and Akwa Ibom State governments, acknowledging Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, which focuses on agricultural expansion, rural development, SME support and social inclusion.

“This is what governance should look like: a seamless convergence of federal and state agendas at the exact point where citizens feel the impact. When leadership aligns in purpose, the people inherit progress,” he added.

The Vice President emphasised that the family-centred approach will strengthen local enterprises, boost household incomes, expand the local economy, empower women and youth, reduce dependency, and promote productivity and self-reliance.

“When a family is empowered, a community is empowered; when a community is empowered, a nation is strengthened,” he said.

Shettima urged beneficiaries to invest the seed capital wisely, assuring those not included in the first batch that more rounds would follow, ensuring no one is left behind.

He further positioned the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam initiative as a model for public office holders nationwide.

“You have demonstrated that politics is most noble when it delivers hope, opportunity, and dignity. I congratulate Rt. Hon. Unyime Idem for recognising the danger of a nation left idle, and for choosing instead to invest in the industrious spirit of his people.”

Earlier, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Senator (Dr.) Akon Eyakenyi, thanked the Vice President for consistently honouring the state’s invitations, describing him as “not only a distinguished leader but a brother warmly embraced by Governor Umo Eno.”

“Your frequent visits show genuine commitment to our people and their development,” she added, urging beneficiaries to invest the funds responsibly.

Hon. Unyime Idem, the programme’s initiator, said the transparent distribution process ensured that 3,000 families benefited from the grant.

He added that the initiative embodies the priorities of both the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the state’s ARISE Agenda, expressing confidence that President Tinubu’s second-term bid is secure as beneficiaries are ready to support him in 2027.