Shock as Kano Assembly loses two members within minutes

Tragedy , yesterday, struck the Kano State House of Assembly when two members were reported dead within minutes. The lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Local Government Area, Sarki Aliyu Daneji, died within minutes after the news broke of the death of his colleague, Aminu Sa’adu, who represented Ungogo Local Government Area.



The deaths sent shockwaves across the state’s political circle, given the timing of the incidents and the prominence of the two legislators in the hallowed legislative chamber.



Daneji’s passing was publicly announced by the spokesperson to the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature, who announced via a post on his official Facebook page.



The Kano Assembly had earlier announced Sa’adu’s death. The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations died while on active duty at the Assembly’s complex.



It was confirmed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Kamaluddeen Shawai, in Kano. Speaker Jibril Falgore has condoled with the family of the deceased, the people of Ungogo Constituency and members of the House over the loss.