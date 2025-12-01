Showunmi urges Tinubu to consider political solutions in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

The Chief Promoter of the Alternative Movement, Segun Showunmi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to pursue a political resolution in the case of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kanu was convicted by a Federal High Court in Abuja on seven terrorism-related charges. Justice James Omotosho held that the prosecution succeeded in proving that Kanu’s broadcasts in support of Biafra incited violence and contributed to killings in parts of the country.

Following the ruling, the Department of State Services (DSS) transferred him to the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Sokoto.

Speaking at a “Guest Forum” organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Showunmi appealed to the president to step into the Nnamdi Kanu case.

He argued that resolving the matter politically would better serve national unity.

He said the country had long moved past the civil war and should avoid actions that deepen mistrust. According to him, releasing Kanu would help de-escalate insecurity in the southeast rather than fuel agitation.

Showunmi added that keeping Kanu in detention only strengthens the resolve of violent groups operating in the region.

He stressed that a political settlement would reassure the Igbo community that they are not targets of injustice.

He said, “The civil war is long over, and it needs to be over. There can be no justification for the killings of Igbos in Igboland under whatever guise.

“Why don’t you let us find a way to collaborate among ourselves and shatter the glass ceiling, which is the presidency.

“I call on the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu that, for the benefit of this nation and the people we have lost to keeping this country together, we plead that we are now due for a political solution to Kanu’s case.

“We want the Igbos to understand that there is no conspiracy to do them an injustice. We must be willing to pursue a political solution because the greater good of the country is served by his release rather than keeping him behind bars.

“By leaving him behind bars, we are energising that audience that is just misbehaving and killing people in the South-East.”

Addressing concerns about the judgment itself, he said the legal process should run its course but dismissed claims of ethnic or political bias.

“It is only the Court of Appeal that can determine if there is a miscarriage of justice or not in the case, but let nobody imagine that there is any tribalism or otherwise in that judgement,” he said.

Speaking on the Alternative Movement, Showunmi explained that the platform is not a political party but a civic platform aimed at encouraging wider participation in politics, especially among young people.

Broader involvement, he said, is essential for building a stronger democracy.

Earlier, Acting Chairman of the Chapel, Peter Moses, said the “Guest Forum” was designed to create avenues for constructive public engagement with policymakers and influential voices on issues that affect society.

He noted that journalists have a duty beyond daily reporting to facilitate conversations that help deepen democratic values.