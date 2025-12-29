SNG, PANDEF, others commend Trump for airstrike on terrorists’ base

The Save Nigeria Group (SNG) United States of America (U.S.A) has commended President Donald Trump for ordering military airstrikes against ISIS enclaves in North-West Nigeria on Christmas Day, aimed at halting the ongoing violence against Christians and other vulnerable communities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President and Founder, Save Nigeria Group U.S.A., Stephen Osemwegie, and the group’s Director of Media, Victor Onyeka Ben.

SNG U.S.A praised Trump’s decisive action as a “bold, moral, and life-saving intervention” that sends a clear message to radical Islamic terrorists that the era of impunity is over. The group also acknowledged the Nigerian government’s cooperation with the U.S. in addressing terrorism.

The airstrikes were carried out in Sokoto State, targeting ISIS militants responsible for killing Christians and other civilians. The U.S. President had previously warned of potential military action in Nigeria if the violence against Christians didn’t stop.

The group has formally nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, recognising his leadership and commitment to peace through strength. However, some analysts argue that the violence in Nigeria is more complex, involving multiple groups and motivations, and that airstrikes alone may not solve the problem.

The group is calling for sustained efforts to degrade and dismantle radical Islamist terror networks in Nigeria, focusing on the Fulani Islamist militia, and ensuring long-term protection for civilian communities.

SNG also commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for working closely with the United States Government to confront terrorism and restore security in Nigeria.

Also, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), and other stakeholders in the South-South have called for a holistic approach to security and lasting peace nationwide.

The groups have also commended the recent airstrikes by the U.S. military against terrorist targets in Nigeria.

Reacting, PANDEF spokesperson, Dr Obiuwevbi Ominimini, said the apex regional body welcomed any genuine effort aimed at restoring peace and development in Nigeria, lamenting, however, that insecurity had persisted for over a decade.

He noted that thousands of Nigerians had remained in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps for more than 11 years due to insurgency, describing the situation as “unheard of and deeply unfair”.

Ominimini stressed that insecurity in one part of the country inevitably affects the entire nation. “In development studies, it is stated that crisis anywhere is crisis everywhere,” he said.

He further alleged that persons displaced from Boko Haram–affected areas had migrated to other regions, including the South-South, contributing to rising cases of kidnapping and criminality.

Similarly, YEAC-Nigeria commended the U.S. government but urged closer cooperation with Nigerian security agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering, to ensure more precise strikes in future operations.