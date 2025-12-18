Stakeholders advocate technology to drive inclusion of PWDs

Stakeholders have underscored the need to explore technology, data, policy, and innovation to drive sustainable inclusion for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

They spoke at the AbilityX 2025 conference organised by Project Enable Africa in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria and other strategic partners.

The conference, held in Lagos with the theme “The Future of Disability Inclusion in Nigeria,” was attended by over 300 leaders, policymakers, private-sector executives, innovators, and disability advocates.

The stakeholders highlighted persistent gaps in policy implementation, employment, healthcare, infrastructure, and representation, while showcasing practical, scalable solutions across sectors.

In his opening remarks, the Board Co-Chairman of Project Enable Africa, Dr Kola Olugbodi, emphasised that Nigeria’s estimated 30 million persons with disabilities represent a significant, underutilised talent pool. He called for deliberate policy reforms, empowerment, and representation to unlock this potential.

The conference featured plenary sessions, breakout discussions, and fireside chats on inclusive data and budgeting, healthcare, finance, media, hospitality, employability, and workplace inclusion.

Jobberman Nigeria led two sessions focused on inclusive employment and service excellence. Esther Obele emphasised that inclusive workplaces are a right, not a favour, calling on employers and policymakers to embed accessibility and equity into recruitment and workplace culture. In the Customer Service session, Oluwajuwonlo Esho highlighted the importance of customer experience in driving loyalty and business sustainability, positioning excellent service as a powerful tool for retention and growth.

In her keynote address, Group Executive at Sterling Financial Holdings, Temi Dalley, challenged prevailing narratives around disability, stating that inclusion was not optional but a strategic advantage.

She urged stakeholders to move beyond awareness and commit to action that delivers measurable impact.

A highlight of the conference was the AbilityX Impact Awards, recognising organisations and individuals advancing disability inclusion. Award recipients included Access Tech Innovation and Research Centre, MTN Nigeria, and Adejobi Adewoye.

Executive Director of Project Enable Africa, Olalekan Owonikoko, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to translating conference outcomes into sustained action, noting that true inclusion required implementation, accountability, and collaboration.