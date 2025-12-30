Sule signs Nasarawa’s N545.2b budget as Kano Assembly passes N1.47tr plan

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has signed the N545.2 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, passed by the House of Assembly, into law. The governor assented to the appropriation bill, tagged ‘Budget of Strategic Consolidation,’ at Government House in Lafia, yesterday. He commended Speaker Danladi Jatau and members of the Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

Sule appreciated the collaboration between the executive and legislative arms, urging its sustenance in the overall interest of the state’s development.

The governor reassured citizens that with the signing of the budget, Nasarawa would witness more people-oriented projects, programmes and policies. He promised effective implementation of the budget with strict adherence to budgetary provisions. The Speaker, on his part, said the timely passage and signing were significant in the state’s history.

IN a related development, Kano State House of Assembly has passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill amounting to N1.477 trillion following its consideration during plenary.

The passage followed the second reading and deliberations on the fiscal plan by the Committee of the Whole at a sitting presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore, yesterday in Kano.

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf presented the financial proposal to the Assembly on November 19 for legislative consideration. A breakdown shows that N934.6 billion, representing 68 per cent, was allocated to capital expenditure, while N433.4 billion, accounting for 32 per cent, was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

The capital-to-recurrent ratio is considered one of the highest in the state’s recent fiscal history, reflecting the government’s emphasis on infrastructure and development projects.

With the passage, the legislative chamber is to transmit the budget to the governor for his assent in line with constitutional provisions. The House also held a valedictory session in honour of its two late members, Aminu Sa’ad, who represented Ungogo Constituency, and Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who represented Kano Municipal Constituency.

The lawmakers died in active service hours apart on December 24. During the session, Speaker Falgore described their demise as a grievous loss to the Assembly and the state, noting that the late legislators were committed public servants who contributed significantly to lawmaking and community development. He said their dedication to democratic ideals and the welfare of their constituents would remain indelible.