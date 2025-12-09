Suspending mining in North won’t solve insecurity, association insists

Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), the representative body for all mineral title holders in the country’s mining sector, yesterday, opposed the recent call by the Congress of Northern Governors and Elders to suspend mining activities in Northern Nigeria as a response to rising security challenges in the region.

The body emphasised that legitimate miners, who hold mineral titles and operate in accordance with Nigerian laws, are law-abiding entities that make positive contributions to the nation’s economy.

In a statement signed by the National President, Dele Ayanleke, and the National Secretary, Sulaiman Liman, the association emphasised the need for a more nuanced and targeted approach to addressing insecurity, rather than resorting to the blanket suspension of mining operations, which could have severe economic consequences.

While acknowledging the severity of the current security situation, MAN argued that banning mining activities is not a viable solution, saying it would only worsen the problem.

Rather than imposing a blanket ban, the association urged northern governors to prioritise improving security infrastructure in mining areas.