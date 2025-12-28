Taraba Assembly, group clarify Speaker’s N1,000 Christmas cash gifts

A political pressure group, the Zing Watch Group (ZWG), has condemned what it described as unfair and unbalanced media reports regarding the Christmas cash gift given by the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, John Kizito Bonzena, to his constituents.

The group was reacting to reports and social media commentary that criticised the Speaker for allegedly distributing N1,000 each to constituents who visited his residence during the Christmas period.

The reports, which generated widespread public debate, portrayed the gesture as inadequate and inappropriate.

In a press statement jointly signed and made available to journalists on Sunday in Jalingo by its Chairman, Ibrahim Bello Kotto; Secretary, Kenneth Mezeh Joshua; and Public Relations Officer, Saddam C.Y., the Zing Watch Group expressed displeasure over what it called a “false impression” created by sections of the media.

According to the group, a large number of constituents kept vigil at Bonzena’s residence in Jalingo for three days during the festive period, during which he addressed them and extended goodwill. It noted that the gesture was not new, describing it as a long-standing tradition sustained by Bonzena even before he became Speaker of the Assembly.

The group accused some media outlets of failing to present a balanced account by not seeking the views of constituents who appreciated the Speaker’s gesture, describing the reports as an “affront, insult and blackmail” against his personality.

“We, the people of Zing constituency and beyond, are miffed over the false impression being promoted by a section of the media and social media over the Speaker’s kind gesture to his constituents during the festive season,” the statement said.

ZWG emphasised that the people of Zing constituency speak with one voice irrespective of political affiliation, ethnicity or religion, and warned that it would not hesitate to take legal action against any media organisation it described as engaging in “junk journalism.”

The group also stressed that distributing money is not part of the Speaker’s legislative responsibilities, noting that Bonzena’s primary duty is to represent his constituency in the Assembly.

Reaffirming its support, the group passed a vote of confidence on Bonzena, describing him as “an uncommon member worth emulating,” and vowed not to allow his reputation to be tarnished.

The Zing Watch Group further called on relevant authorities to caution media organisations against what it termed defamatory reporting, adding that “peace, justice and fairness” remain its guiding principles.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State House of Assembly has rejected claims that its Speaker, Hon. John Bonzena, distributed ₦1,000 each to constituents as a Christmas gift. The clarification followed reports that some residents of Zing Local Government Area expressed dissatisfaction after travelling to Jalingo, believing they had been invited to receive festive support.

Accounts had circulated that about 37 women and youth from Zing constituency were invited to the Speaker’s residence in Jalingo, only to be handed ₦1,000 each. The Assembly and the Zing Watch Group issued separate statements on Saturday, explaining that the gesture was intended for children and young ladies living near the Speaker’s residence, not for visiting constituents.

“For record, the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly did not share N1,000 with his constituents.

The N1,000 Christmas gesture was for children and young ladies around his residence,” the statement read.

The Assembly further clarified that the Speaker’s Christmas invitation to constituents was for an event in his village, Yakoko, Zing. Some individuals, however, misinterpreted the invitation and travelled to Jalingo instead.

“Those who mistakenly came to Jalingo were informed by the Speaker’s aide to return to Yakoko, where the legislature had already moved for the event,” the statement added.