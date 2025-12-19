Taraba flags off e-referral, others under health insurance scheme

The Taraba State Government flagged off the E-Referral and Claims Management System, as well as the Secondary Referral Component of the Taraba State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme (TSCHIS), on Friday, marking a major milestone in the state’s drive towards universal health coverage.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, which took place in Jalingo, the Executive Secretary of the Taraba State Contributory Health Insurance Agency (TSCHIA), Pharmacist Jacobs Akenzukpi, said the initiative would improve access to quality healthcare across the state and enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in service delivery.

Akenzukpi recalled that TSCHIA was established by Law No. 6 of 2019 and formally inaugurated on December 3, 2020.

It has a mandate to provide financial protection and quality healthcare services for residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children under five, pregnant women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.

According to him, the agency currently operates a contributory funding model supported by the federal and state governments and development partners, and has enrolled over 112,000 residents across the state’s 168 political wards.

He explained that the new E-Referral and Claims Management System would ensure seamless linkage between primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare facilities, enabling enrollees to access appropriate care when referrals are required.

He noted that Taraba State, with a population of over 3.6 million, has 772 public primary healthcare facilities, 16 public secondary healthcare facilities, and three public tertiary health institutions, all of which will be integrated into the digital referral system.

The innovation, according to him, would enhance data management, reduce costs, improve accuracy, and expand access to quality healthcare, especially in rural areas.

“The E-referral and claims management system is inevitable in linking enrollees across the three levels of healthcare delivery. It will drive efficiency, transparency, and improved access to care,” Akenzukpi stated, adding that the agency is also working to operationalise other health plans, including formal and informal sector schemes, to further expand coverage.

In his address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bordiya Buma, described the flag-off of secondary referral services as a landmark achievement aligned with the Five Finger Agenda of Governor Agbu Kefas, which prioritises human capital development, social protection, and improved service delivery.

The commissioner said the initiative is a practical step towards universal health coverage, ensuring residents can access needed health services without financial hardship.

He outlined key targets of the scheme, including expanding health insurance coverage to at least 80 per cent of the state’s population, reducing out-of-pocket healthcare spending, and improving the quality of care through accredited secondary health facilities.

He emphasised that the secondary referral component would guarantee continuity of care for enrollees whose conditions cannot be managed at the primary healthcare level, while strengthening equity and accountability within the health system.

Both speakers reiterated the state government’s commitment to making Taraba a hub for quality healthcare, reducing out-of-pocket expenses, and providing financial protection, particularly for the poorest and most vulnerable residents.

They called on healthcare workers to deliver services with professionalism and compassion, urged residents to enrol and actively participate in the scheme, and appealed to stakeholders and partners to continue supporting health sector reforms.

They also assured that the new digital referral and secondary care system would significantly transform healthcare delivery in Taraba and improve the lives of its people.