Taraba gov declares Karim-Lamido LGA special area of security concern

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, on Friday, declared Karim-Lamido local government council a “Special Area of Security Concern” following persistent violence and worsening insecurity across the council.

The declaration was made in Jalingo through Executive Order No. 1 of 2026, as part of the state government’s renewed efforts to restore peace, protect lives and property, and create an enabling environment for economic and social activities.

An official press release said the decision was informed by repeated communal clashes, banditry-related attacks, and violent conflicts between farmers and herders within the Karim-Lamido axis.

Government and security assessments indicate that the situation poses a serious threat not only to the local government area but also to the overall peace and development of Taraba State.

Karim-Lamido has faced prolonged security challenges in recent years, including attacks on civilians and security personnel, destruction of farmlands and property, and the displacement of residents. In 2025, renewed violence in the area reportedly led to several fatalities, including the deaths of soldiers deployed to restore order.

With the special security designation, the state government is empowered to implement enhanced security measures. These include the deployment of additional security personnel to identified flashpoints, as well as the registration and coordination of community vigilante groups, hunters, and local defence outfits under the supervision of the Taraba State Marshals Security Guard.

Governor Kefas has also intensified high-level security meetings and consultations with key stakeholders to address the underlying causes of insecurity, including unemployment, land disputes, and intercommunal tensions.

Beyond security operations, the administration has established a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the root causes of the Karim-Lamido crisis, including allegations of instigation, property destruction, and loss of lives. The commission is expected to make recommendations on accountability, reconciliation, and long-term peacebuilding.

In addition, committees on land use and conflict prevention have been established to address recurring land disputes and reduce resource-based conflicts.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to peace and inclusive governance, Governor Kefas warned that acts of violence would not be tolerated.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies, comply with lawful security measures, and participate in community peace initiatives.

The declaration, as reported by The Guardian, is expected to attract increased attention and resources to Karim-Lamido, combining security enforcement with legal and social interventions aimed at restoring stability and enabling displaced residents to return safely to their communities.