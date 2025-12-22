Tax reform row deepens as civil society demands probe, flags concerns

• CHRICED raises alarm over alleged secret changes to tax laws

• SERAP urges Tinubu to publish CTCs of tax bills, probe alleged alterations

• #FixPolitics calls for full publication of Nigeria-France tax agreement

Fresh pressure from civil society has placed Nigeria’s tax reforms under intense scrutiny, as allegations of post-legislative tampering prompt calls for transparency, judicially led investigations and disclosure, framing the dispute as a defining moment for democracy, rule of law and governance.

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) condemned what it described as “shocking” allegations that Nigeria’s tax reform bills were altered after being passed by the National Assembly.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Comrade Dr Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, the organisation said the alleged changes were not the result of clerical errors or misunderstandings but amounted to an assault on Nigeria’s democracy.

CHRICED was reacting to claims raised by Abdulsammad Dasuki, a Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Sokoto State, who alleged that provisions were inserted into the tax laws after legislative approval. The group said the allegations pointed to a “deliberate, coordinated attempt to rewrite the will of the Nigerian people behind closed doors”.

According to CHRICED, reports indicate that the gazetted versions of the tax laws contain provisions that lawmakers neither debated nor approved. The group listed powers allegedly allowing tax authorities to seize funds without court orders, a requirement for taxpayers to pay 20 per cent of disputed assessments before filing appeals, and a mandate to use the United States dollar as the sole currency for tax computation. It also cited unauthorised alterations to provisions on petroleum income tax and value-added tax.

“These are not mistakes. These are acts of impunity,” the statement said. CHRICED cited Section 58 of the 1999 Constitution, which states that no bill may be altered after passage except by the National Assembly, warning that any such action would be unconstitutional and illegal.

The organisation said the controversy threatened the foundations of Nigeria’s democracy, arguing that secret alterations to laws would erode public trust and investor confidence.

While acknowledging the Speaker’s decision to set up a seven-member ad hoc committee, CHRICED said the move should mark the start, not the end, of accountability. It criticised what it described as silence from the Presidency and the Senate more than 48 hours after the allegations became public.

CHRICED called for a full, independent and time-bound investigation, the immediate suspension of the implementation of the affected tax laws, and the prosecution of any officials found culpable. It also demanded public disclosure of investigative findings and institutional safeguards to prevent future alterations of laws in secret.

The organisation urged civil society groups, labour unions, professional bodies, the media and citizens to remain vigilant, saying the issue represented a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

SERAP urges Tinubu to publish certified copies of tax bills, probe alleged alterations

ALSO, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to widely publish certified true copies of the versions of the tax bills received from the National Assembly and the tax laws signed into law.

In a Freedom of Information request over the weekend, SERAP requested that the certified documents cover the National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, and the Nigeria Tax Act.

The organisation also called on the President to instruct the Attorney General to clarify whether the versions of the tax bills received from the National Assembly are identical to those signed into law and the versions ultimately gazetted.

SERAP further urged the President to establish an independent panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that there are material differences between the tax bills passed by the National Assembly and the tax laws later gazetted by the Federal Government.

The request, signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said the proposed panel should promptly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively establish what occurred and identify those suspected to be responsible for any alleged alterations.

SERAP said the panel should be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeal, with its findings made public. “Anyone responsible for the alleged alterations must face prosecution, as appropriate,” the organisation said.

According to SERAP, publishing certified true copies of the bills received from the National Assembly and the laws signed by the President would enable Nigerians to scrutinise and compare them with the versions eventually gazetted.

The organisation stated that any unlawful alterations would contravene the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), international human rights law, and the fundamental principles of the rule of law and separation of powers.

It added that law-making processes, including the passage of bills, presidential assent and gazetting, must meet constitutional requirements and ensure that laws are accessible, authentic, clear and predictable.

SERAP argued that clarifying whether the bills passed by lawmakers are the same as those signed and gazetted would promote transparency and accountability, help safeguard human rights and allow citizens to seek remedies where rights may have been infringed.

The organisation stated that its requests were made in the public interest and in accordance with the Constitution, the Freedom of Information Act, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, to which Nigeria is a signatory.

#FixPolitics calls for full publication of Nigeria–France tax agreement

FOR its part, the #FixPolitics Initiative called on the Federal Government and its tax agency to immediately publish, in full, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France’s tax authority to allow informed public scrutiny.

In a statement issued at the weekend and signed by its executive director, Anthony Ubani, the group said the Federal Government’s interpretation of the content and intent of the MoU “does not suffice”.

According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the MoU is intended to support technical cooperation, capacity building and digital transformation within Nigeria’s tax system.

Reacting to widespread public concern over the government’s relationship with France on tax administration, the group said official explanations had been largely reactive.

“We particularly note that the official statements were reactive, in response to the public outcry, not a well-considered and intentional communication to inform Nigerians of such a critical decision that affects their daily existence, with the potential of undermining personal data, public trust and national sovereignty. Transparency is the only antidote to misinformation, speculation and fear,” it said.

The group added that public anxiety was understandable, noting that tax administration lies at the core of state sovereignty, public trust and citizens’ rights. It said any agreement in the sector must be handled with the highest standards of openness, accountability, democratic oversight and care.

#FixPolitics said Nigeria’s challenge was not whether to learn from global best practices, but how to do so without undermining public trust or national sovereignty.

The citizens-led movement said it would continue to engage citizens, policymakers and institutions to ensure that reforms in Nigeria’s public systems strengthen democracy, protect citizens’ rights and serve the long-term national interest.