Teachers unions appreciate Zamfara governor’s effort in education

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), and the Education Secretaries Forum have paid a ceremonial visit to convey their appreciation of the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, applauding his visionary leadership and unwavering support for the education sector.

The dignified gathering, held at the Conference Hall of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) Headquarters, Gusau, was received on behalf of the Governor by the Executive Chairman of ZSUBEB, Professor Nasir Garba Anka.

Professor Anka extended warm courtesies to the distinguished education stakeholders and conveyed the Governor’s deep appreciation for their steadfast dedication to nation-building through education.

In his remarks, the ZSUBEB Chairman reassured the unions and forums of the Zamfara State Government’s continued resolve to provide all necessary support and resources required for the effective discharge of their responsibilities. He emphasised that the declaration of a State of Emergency on Education by Governor3 Lawal underscores the administration’s firm commitment to restoring the lost glory of the education sector and repositioning it as the bedrock of sustainable development in the state.

Earlier, in a formal welcome address, the Director of Academic Services, ZSUBEB, Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, warmly welcomed the delegations and highlighted notable milestones recorded under the current administration.

According to him, particularly in the areas of policy reforms, infrastructural development, teacher capacity building, and improved learning outcomes. He charged all education stakeholders to seize the New Year as an auspicious moment for deep reflection, strategic review, and the generation of innovative ideas aimed at accelerating educational development across Zamfara State.

The occasion was further enriched with goodwill messages from the Chairmen of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), AOPSHON, and the Education Secretaries Forum — Comrade Sanusi Abdullahi Sarkin Daji Anka, Abdullahi Iliyasu, and Aminu Jibril, respectively.

They collectively expressed profound gratitude to Governor Dauda Lawal for prioritizing education and reaffirmed their unflinching loyalty, cooperation, and commitment to partnering with the state government in the successful implementation of its education reform agenda.

The ceremony symbolized unity of purpose between government and education stakeholders and reaffirmed a shared determination to build a resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking education system that will secure a brighter future for the children of Zamfara State.