Tech leader Agu to headline AfriTECH 5.0

…push for Africa’s digital sovereignty

‎The Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH 5.0) has said renowned technology entrepreneur and executive, George Agu, as the lead keynote speaker at this year’s edition themed “AI & Sovereign Tech: Building Africa’s Digital Independence.”

Agu, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ActivEdge Technologies Limited, is widely recognised for his trailblazing contributions to Africa’s technology landscape. With more than 25 years of experience spanning core banking systems, fintech, enterprise applications, cybersecurity, and AI-powered e-government solutions, Agu has built a formidable reputation for driving innovation and digital transformation across the continent.

A Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Agu is an alumnus of both The Wharton School and the London School of Economics (LSE), where he undertook executive programmes in entrepreneurship acceleration, fintech revolution, strategic innovation, and public policy analysis.

His professional journey began in 2000 as a software developer at CSA Nigeria before he joined Neptune Software, where he rose from Systems Implementation Manager to Managing Director/CEO for West Africa. At Neptune, he was instrumental in the development and global success of the Equinox and Orbit core-banking platforms, with Orbit achieving the top global ranking in microfinance core banking by CGAP, Washington DC.

Agu went on to establish ActivEdge Technologies, a pan-African systems integrator providing solutions in cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), enterprise automation, and cloud infrastructure. Under his leadership, the company has executed projects across more than six African countries.

As a serial founder, he has also launched PayEdge, a fintech platform addressing MSME liquidity and supply-chain finance challenges; Introspec, a settlement and reconciliation system used by banks in over 15 African countries; and HarmonyEdge, an AI-powered e-government platform that enhances public-sector efficiency through workflow digitisation, data analytics, citizen engagement, and e-payment systems.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Agu serves on several boards and civic bodies, including the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council, where he chairs a sector committee, and the board of TN Cybertech Bank, where he leads the Technology and Strategy Committee. He also chairs the Business Roundtable of the African Bar Association and is the Deputy President of the South East–South South Professionals.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, co-convener of AfriTECH, described Agu as “a seasoned technology visionary whose work embodies the spirit of African innovation and digital self-reliance.”

“His keynote will offer practical insights into how AI and sovereign technologies can redefine digital transformation across Africa’s public and private sectors,” Onwuegbuchi said.

The fifth edition of AfriTECH will gather industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore the strategic role of artificial intelligence and indigenous technologies in achieving digital independence across the continent. The event is supported by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), with Digital Encode Limited as the Platinum Sponsor. Others.