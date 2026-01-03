TEETH 4 TEETH … With Justin Akpovi-Esade

Who Did Don Pedro Offend?

VETERAN Nollywood producer, actor and choreographer, Don Pedro Obaseki, was thoroughly beaten, stripped naked and humiliated on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State, when thugs allegedly acting on the instructions of the Oba of Benin, grabbed him from a football field early in the morning.

T4T has known Don Pedro for almost three decades now and for the first time, he saw fear in the eyes of one who has always given the impression of a fearless Obaseki scion.

T4T will not narrate what went down in the embarrassing video here because it was a nightmare that should be forgotten in a hurry. However, there are loose ends that should be tied up in the whole debacle. The thugs that took Don P on that Christ like Golgotha journey to the palace where they completed his dehumanisation were heard in the video saying they were acting on the instructions of the ‘palace’ (they did not specifically mention the Oba) because the movie practitioner ‘disrespected’ the Oba at an event in London where he delivered an address.

But in a puzzling twist, Don Pedro exonerated the Oba of any wrongdoing in the matter, in a video he made some minutes after his release. But T4T saw he was still afraid and looked like who was ‘ordered’ to remove the name of the highly revered Oba from the issue as part of the conditions of his release from the captivity of the thugs.

T4T has been watching the video of the London event where Don P allegedly disrespected the Oba in his speech, he has not found any evidence to that effect, but then, T4T is not from Benin and so would not know a veiled disrespect to the royal stool and to add, T4T comes from a kingdom where the king does not wield an almost absolute power over his subjects like the Oba of Benin does, and so, nobody or group of people would act either on their own or on the instructions of the king even if truly he was disrespected. Different strokes for different folks you would say, right?

On a last note, T4T is hereby telling Don P here to be calming down. He talks too much and T4T’s late mum had told T4T that when someone talks too much, he loses touch of what he says. Late Nollywood great, Justus Esiri once told T4T that Don P talks too much and to a “ridiculous level”. This was when Nollywood stars and producers were invited to Warri by one of their own, Richard Mofe Damijo when he was Special Adviser to the then Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. Before everybody boarded the plane in Lagos, Don P was talking; inside the aircraft, he was still talking. On the ride from Usubi airport to Wellington Hotel, Effurun where everybody was lodged, Don P was not showing any signs of slowing down. As everyone was being checked into rooms, the producer was still on fire. It was when we all got to the restaurant after the check in that late Esiri looked at T4T and spoke in his Abraka Urhobo dialect recalling how Don P has been the only one talking since we all left Lagos and hours after, he was still talking. “This boy talks to a ridiculous level! How does he get the energy to do this?” Esiri asked T4T who could not provide an answer to the question because he did not know.

Harrison Gwamnishu’s ‘Bold Face’

SELF appointed hostage negotiator, Harrison Gwamnishu has been granted bail from police custody. Recall that Gwamnishu was accused of stealing 5.4 million naira from the ransom money he delivered to kidnappers in Edo State which made the daredevils refused to release the couple they grabbed but instead released the wife only on ‘compassionate’ grounds because she was pregnant. Because of Gwamnishu‘s action, the husband is still in the kidnappers’ den till date and the police did not like any bit of what Harrison did so, they arrested and locked him up for weeks till the courts granted him bail.

Harrison according to reports did not deny pinching the 5.4 million naira from the ransom money, he however said he did that to make room for him to place his ‘world class’ tracking device in the bag containing the money. That was so ingenious of him, T4T must say! And just to add, T4T has never seen or heard of a tracking device that big to take the space of 5.4 million naira in a bag. Harrison must have worked with Microsoft Bill Gates in the past and had produced such a world class tracking device.

Anyway, since his return from detention, the content creator, (that is what T4T prefers to call him), has been doing a lot of damage control and bold face moves on his verified Facebook page. Aside cryptic posts, he spends the whole time talking about some imaginary enemies hell bent on bringing him down because of the ‘good work’ he does for the world. Which good work if T4T may ask? That he seems to know all the kidnapping gangs operating in Edo and Delta areas and some allegedly ask him to do the ransom drop? How did he build that kind of reputation in the first place? Guess he had told the police all of that and that is why he was granted bail.

Here is Harrison’s post on Facebook some couple of days ago. “My comment section has and will always remain open. He who has fallen fears no fall. I’ve been through the worst and I know there’s more ahead. In this line of work, we inherit new enemies every day,”

Which kain work is Harrison always talking about abeg?