TETFund commissions N1.3b female hostel at Ken Saro-Wiwa Poly

N50m grant for innovative students still on track, says TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commissioned a 244-bed female hostel at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State, to ease accommodation challenges faced by students in public tertiary institutions.

The facility, valued at N1.39 billion, was unveiled by the TETFund Board of Trustees’ representative for the South-South geopolitical zone, Aboh Uduyok, who praised the institution for the timely completion of the project.

“Today’s event is more than a commissioning; it is a celebration of partnership, vision, and progress,” Uduyok said.

“Across Nigeria, TETFund has been commissioning projects in beneficiary institutions, reflecting the Fund’s steadfast pursuit of excellence and impact.

“What we witness here is prudent resource management and a shared commitment to transforming Nigeria’s tertiary education sector in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He noted that delivering the 244-bed female hostel, despite prevailing economic challenges, demonstrated resilience and integrity.

He added that the project aligns with TETFund’s commitment to strengthening physical infrastructure that fosters innovation and excellence in technical and vocational education.

In a goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, represented by Engr. Samson Imoni from the Monitoring and Evaluation Department, commended the institution for its discipline and transparency in managing public funds.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Ledum Gwarah, expressed gratitude to TETFund for its continued support, describing the hostel as a transformative project.

“This project brings us immense joy because it is not merely a building; it is a facility that transforms lives,” he said.

“With the comfort it provides, our students will be encouraged to stay on campus, focus on their studies, and thrive in a safe and conducive environment.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has reaffirmed that the N50 million venture capital grant for outstanding students in Nigerian tertiary institutions is still on course.

It explained that the process of identifying and selecting qualified students has commenced across institutions, emphasising that the initiative will enable universities to highlight the ingenuity and problem-solving abilities of their students.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Echono, stated this in Abuja while hosting the Administrator/Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Barrister Imeh Okon.

According to the TETFund boss, each institution is expected to pick students with promising ideas, while a national committee of experts from different fields will review the shortlisted students and make the final selections.

Echono explained that all necessary arrangements for the take-off of the initiative have been concluded, including the provision of the seed fund and the design of selection modalities.

He said the move is part of the government’s effort to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation among young Nigerians.