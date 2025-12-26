‘The best Christmas gift’: Nigerians react after US hits ISIS hideout in Sokoto

Reactions have continued to trail the United States military strike on an Islamic State (ISIS) hideout in Sokoto State, north-west Nigeria, with Nigerians expressing a wide range of views through radio phone-ins and social media platforms, including X.

The strike, which the US said was carried out by its Africa Command (AFRICOM), was described as part of ongoing efforts to degrade extremist networks operating in parts of Africa.

Nigerian authorities have confirmed security cooperation with the United States but have not provided detailed operational accounts of the incident.

On Nigeria Info 99.3 FM’s Morning Crossfire programme, callers reflected sharply divided opinions. Some welcomed the action as a necessary boost to Nigeria’s long-running fight against armed groups, while others questioned why a foreign military had to intervene on Nigerian soil.

“A very good one, the best Christmas gift from Trump”, they should begin to know that the end is coming,” one caller said.

He added that claims the US was targeting the Nigerian government were unfounded. “It is to attack the terrorists, and the federal government has already declared them enemies.”

Another contributor, however, expressed discomfort at what he described as reliance on external forces. “I’m beginning to look at it for a country to have its own leadership,” he said, arguing that elected leaders should be able to protect citizens without foreign intervention.

He linked the issue to broader frustration with governance and political participation, calling for younger Nigerians to take up leadership roles.

Beyond the radio studio, Nigerians on X and other platforms compared the reported Sokoto strike with longstanding US air campaigns in other parts of Africa, particularly Somalia.

Several posts referenced data from the New America Foundation indicating that the US military has carried out at least 111 airstrikes in Somalia since Donald Trump returned to office. Users noted that such operations are often routine rather than exceptional.

One post read: “If you know how many airstrikes America launches in Somalia every year, this Sokoto one no be surprise. It’s a normal day for AFRICOM.”

Another user added that the same aircraft, weapons and command structures used in Somalia were now being deployed elsewhere, showing the scale of US military reach on the continent.

Some Nigerians questioned the pace and intensity of US operations. Social media users pointed out that the number of strikes already recorded this year reportedly exceeds the combined total carried out under former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, raising concerns about escalation.

Others argued that the campaign appeared far from temporary, with one post saying: “This is not something they just start and end. It’s hot, and it’s continuous.”

Not all reactions were supportive. A number of contributors voiced fears about sovereignty and civilian safety. One caller said he was uneasy about the possibility that Nigerian authorities were not fully informed.

“I don’t know why Nigerians are happy with the United States coming into Nigeria, I hope they informed the Nigerian government properly,” he said

There were also concerns about messaging around the strike. Some Nigerians cautioned against framing the operation in religious terms, warning that such narratives could inflame tensions in a country with deep religious and ethnic diversity.

Despite the differing views, many Nigerians agreed on the need for lasting peace and improved security.