The Dawn announces New Exco members

The Dawn, a Nigerian Muslim professional group and youth-focused organisation, has announced the inauguration of its new executive leadership for the 2025–2027 tenure, following the successful conclusion of the Dawah Holiday Programme 2025 (DHP’25) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Abdullah Mumuni, the new National Amir and Abdul-hamid Bello, Head of Media, in a press statement, on Friday, said: “The leadership transition, formally unveiled during the closing session of DHP’25, marks a strategic step in strengthening institutional governance, expanding da‘wah efforts, and advancing sustainable development across all operational districts of the organisation.”

They added that the newly appointed executives are entrusted with steering the affairs of The Dawn over the next two years, in line with its mission of faith-based development, youth engagement, and community impact.

The new Executive Council members and their portfolios are: Amir: Abdullah Mumuni; Naibul Amir: Salahudeen Ogundipe; Amirah: Monsuroh Odunlami; Naibatul Amirah: A’isha Yusuf; General Secretary/Head, Strategic Development & Partnerships: Sodiq Zakariyah; Assistant General Secretary: Habeebah Busari; Da‘wah Coordinators: Abdulsobur Aderemi and Al-Ameen Mumuni; Media Head: Abdul-hamid Bello; Editor: A’isha Adesina; Finance Department, Head: Alli-Balogun Fathiatullah; Deputy: Fatima Adeoti; Ex-officio members, Abdulhafeez Aboto and Habeebah Adelu; District Coordinators: Abuja District Coordinator: Ahmad Olarewaju; Deputy Coordinator: Farouq Lee; Coordinator II: Arafat Sekoni; Kwara District: Coordinator: Habeebullah Abubakar.

Deputy Coordinator: Kamaldeen Aboto; Coordinator II: Aminah Balogun; Deputy Coordinator II: Hikmah Okunlola; Lagos District

Coordinator: Abdullateef Adekoya;Deputy Coordinator: MuzamilLigali; Coordinator II: Aisha Adeoti; Deputy Coordinator II: Zulfah Onifade; Osun DistrictCoordinator: Kamourdeen Muhammad; Deputy Coordinator: Idris Awotunde; Coordinator II: Aminat Usamat; Deputy Coordinator II: Bello Rahmah; Oyo DistrictCoordinator: Yasir Buhari; Deputy Coordinator: Muhammad Raji; Coordinator II: Shukroh Asake Leke-Akindele; Deputy Coordinator II: Hibatullah Tiamiyu.

The new National Amir and the Head of Media of the group in the press statement said: “The Dawn extends sincere appreciation to the immediate past executives for their service and dedication, which laid a strong foundation for institutional growth.

“The newly inaugurated leadership is entrusted with advancing the organisation’s mission of principled leadership, impactful da‘wah, and community transformation.”