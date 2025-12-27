The Victory Mesona unveils new book, Growth From Anywhere

Author, The Victory Mesona, speaking at her book launch in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Author, The Victory Mesona, speaking at her book launch in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Author, The Victory Mesona, has unveiled her debut book, Growth From Anywhere, at a dinner book launch held on Saturday evening in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event, attended by over 40 professionals, entrepreneurs and creatives, focused on conversations around career growth, business challenges and personal development, particularly during periods when progress appears slow or invisible. Guests received signed copies of the book and participated in discussions centred on reflection, rest and meaningful connection.

Growth From Anywhere is positioned as a reflective and practical guide for professionals navigating modern work environments, entrepreneurship and life transitions.

The book addresses what Mesona describes as “the messy middle”, a stage where consistent effort and personal growth may not yet translate into visible results.

Speaking at the event, Mesona said the book was written for individuals who are putting in the right effort but still find growth challenging.

She noted that the launch itself was designed to reflect the book’s message by creating a space that encouraged authenticity, vulnerability and community engagement rather than a conventional book signing.

According to her, growth often happens quietly and is sustained through shared experiences and supportive environments. She added that the evening demonstrated how personal and professional development thrives in community rather than isolation.

Participants at the launch reportedly travelled from different parts of Lagos and remained after the formal programme, engaging in extended conversations that went beyond traditional networking.

Unlike conventional career and business titles that focus largely on outward success, Growth From Anywhere explores gradual, non-linear growth.

The book offers insights for professionals and entrepreneurs managing career transitions, building sustainable ventures amid uncertainty, and remaining grounded during periods of doubt and slow progress.

Mesona explained that the book encourages readers to recognise growth even when it is not immediately visible, while providing practical tools to remain consistent and focused.

The book launch also reflected Mesona’s broader work through TVM Circle, a professional community she founded to support entrepreneurs and professionals through shared learning and practical resources.

Mesona is the founder of Growth Padi and ScalePadi, and Chief Light Bearer at Light and Skills. She is known for her work on structured personal and professional development, advocating discipline, clarity and action as key drivers of transformation.