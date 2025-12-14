There is no prayer greater than ‘God bless you’, says Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that blessings spoken in prayer carry enduring consequences, describing them as central to spiritual and material outcomes in the lives of believers.

Adeboye made the remarks on Saturday during the Holy Ghost Congress of the church, which concluded on Sunday with a thanksgiving service. His message focused on the significance of spoken blessings, particularly those uttered in prayer, drawing from biblical accounts to illustrate their lasting impact.

Referring to the story of Isaac and his sons, Jacob and Esau, Adeboye said the narrative showed that even what appeared to be a lesser blessing could still produce tangible results over time.

“If the one who got the least blessing from his father was that blessed, how much more Jacob, who was the first person his father blessed?” he said.

He told the congregation that a father’s blessing could not be reversed and added that, as their spiritual leader, he was pronouncing blessings upon them.

Adeboye also shared a personal experience to underscore what he described as the effect of simple prayers spoken in faith. Recounting an incident during one of his prayer walks earlier in the year, he said he encountered a woman with her child by the roadside and could only offer words of prayer.

“The biggest prayer I can pray for anyone is ‘God bless you,” he said.

“I saw a woman with her child on a piece of cloth. She was hoping that people walking by would see her and give her some money. All I could say was, ‘God bless you.’ I had nothing on me. She said amen.”

According to him, shortly after leaving the woman, he was approached by another individual who presented a firstfruit offering, which Adeboye accepted and prayed over.

“The man said he wanted to give me his first fruit. He brought the envelope. I collected it and prayed for him,” he said.

Adeboye said he later discovered the envelope contained a large sum of money, which he believed was linked to the earlier prayer.

“God told me your prayer for that woman is already answered,” he said, adding that he was instructed to return and give the money to her.

He said he found the woman and her child at the same spot and handed over the envelope, describing her reaction as emotional upon seeing its contents.

“The woman took the envelope and looked at it. What she saw in that envelope, she knew she wouldn’t beg again. She was weeping and shouting ‘Jesu oooo’, meaning ‘Oh Jesus’. I too was saying, ‘Oh Jesus,’” he said.

Adeboye told worshippers that the experience reinforced his belief in the impact of spoken blessings, urging them to receive such prayers with faith.

“There is no prayer greater than ‘God bless you,’” he said, encouraging the congregation to respond with “amen” whenever the words are spoken.