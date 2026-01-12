Third Mainland bridge maintenance cost ₦45b —Umahi

The Federal Government states that it has spent approximately ₦45 billion on the maintenance and rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, as part of efforts to extend the lifespan of the critical infrastructure and enhance safety for motorists.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of a ₦40 billion closed-circuit television (CCTV) control centre installed on the bridge.

Umahi said the maintenance cost covered extensive repair and rehabilitation works carried out on the bridge after the current administration assumed office in 2023, noting that the structure was in a poor state when the government took over.

“When we came on board in 2023, we met a very terrible Third Mainland Bridge,” the minister said, adding that the bridge, alongside Carter and Iddo bridges, required comprehensive technical re-evaluation and repairs, both above and below water level.

He explained that the rehabilitation programme, approved by President Bola Tinubu, included the replacement of expansion joints and other critical components aimed at improving driving conditions and extending the bridge’s operational lifespan.

Umahi said the newly inaugurated CCTV control centre, which forms part of the overall maintenance and safety framework, was designed to curb dangerous driving, prevent suicide attempts and strengthen security on the bridge.

According to him, security personnel will monitor live footage from the control centre and enforce speed limits, as part of measures to reduce accidents and improve traffic management.

“The idea is that we can see everything that is happening on the bridge,” the minister said, expressing concern over excessive speeding by motorists and urging road users to comply with traffic regulations.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare, stated that the CCTV facility is the first of its kind on any bridge in Nigeria, enabling real-time monitoring of activities on the bridge and surrounding waters.

Dare said the project includes 240 solar panels, 10 inverters, a 300 kVA transformer, a standby generator, multiple monitoring screens and full air conditioning for the control centre.

He added that the contract also covers the installation of 1,268 solar-powered street lights, a borehole facility, a surveillance boat and two Hilux vans to support monitoring and rapid response by security agencies.

According to Dare, the CCTV project was awarded ₦40.17 billion, with about ₦36 billion already paid to the contractor, while the current inauguration marks the first phase of the project, with further commissioning expected after completion of work on the bridge’s extension.