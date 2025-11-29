Timi Frank demands release of Guinea-Bissau opposition leader, election results

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has raised fresh alarm over what he describes as “a dangerous assault on democracy in Guinea-Bissau,” following reports of a staged coup plot leading to the detention of main opposition leader Domingos Simões Pereira and the withholding of presidential election results.

Frank said credible account from former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, who witnessed the election, point to a coordinated political-military conspiracy allegedly engineered to halt transition after indications emerged that Pereira, candidate of PAIGC, may have secured majority votes against incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

He noted that early reports naming General Biagino Nhanca as a key figure in the alleged coup only strengthened growing suspicion that the military intervention was “a smokescreen designed to sabotage electoral outcome rather than protect the republic.”

Frank, who serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, in a strongly-worded statement, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Pereira and the full declaration of results “as cast by the people, not edited by power.”

“What we are witnessing in Guinea-Bissau, if confirmed, is not a coup but a calculated civilian-military conspiracy to overturn the people’s verdict,” Frank, who was recently appointed Senior Advisor by the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, declared.

“This is unacceptable. It is an attempted robbery of democracy, an assault on the ballot, and a threat to the stability of the entire sub-region.”

He warned that silence from the international community would amount to endorsement, adding that Africa must not allow a precedent where incumbents can manufacture crises to thwart transition after defeat.

“If this goes unchallenged, it becomes a manual for dictators: lose an election, announce a coup, detain the opponent and freeze the results. Africa must reject this script before it becomes our new political culture,” he said.

“Democracy must never be negotiated – it must be defended.”

Frank called on ECOWAS, the African Union, the European Union, the United States and global pro-democracy institutions to “apply pressure without hesitation” to ensure Bissau authorities announce the official results and restore full civilian power without delay.

“The people of Guinea-Bissau have spoken through the ballot. The world must insist their voice be honoured,” he added.

“Let the results be released. Let democracy stand. Let Domingos Simões Pereira walk free.”

‎He called on the US, UK, EU and other development partners to immediately commence the seizure of assets and freezing of grants extended to the Guinea-Bissau administration and enforce strict disciplinary actions against President imballo and his accomplices.

Enough is enough! African leaders must know that there are consequences for illegality, especially disenfranchisement of citizens and frustrating credible electoral process,” he said.

Frank reaffirmed his solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and all Africans committed to democratic governance, insisting that “the ballot – not the barrel of a gun – must determine who leads.”