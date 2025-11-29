FG rolls out ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Cards after 11 years of conception

The Federal Government has rolled out the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Cards (ENBIC) to foster the ease of doing business, promote economic prosperity, and enhance security within the sub-region.



The project, a brainchild of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), came on stream after 11 years of its conception.



Six countries within the region have already rolled out the project in line with ECOWAS protocol to address security issues and boost the economies of member states of ECOWAS.



The ceremony marking the ECOWAS Card inauguration at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, on Friday, was attended, among others, by the representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap; the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola O Ajayi; and the Director General of NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.



Others are Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Audi; the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, and the representative of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, AIG Victor Olaiya.

Speaking at the event, the SGF, Dr George Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, described the ECOWAS Card as a powerful engine for regional transformation.



The SGF said Nigeria, despite its challenges, remained an unshakeable pillar for ECOWAS since its establishment in 1975, stating that the ECOWAS Card being inaugurated was a further testimony that Nigeria would continue to play its leadership roles within the sub-region.



Akume, who praised President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Tunji-Ojo, and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, for accelerating the process for the launch of the cards, said the cards would unlock opportunities for businesses, promote regional trade, and ensure digital identity and authentication for citizens within the ECOWAS member countries.



He said Nigeria’s commitment towards regional integration and free movement of migrants within the region remained consistent and resolute, adding that the rollout of the ECOWAS Card is not the end of the journey, but a powerful new beginning.



While he urged member states to ensure accessibility to the cards, he said the success of the efforts also depended largely on partnership with the private sector to drive financial inclusion, and scale up business activities without jeopardising National security.



The Minister of Interior, Dr. Tunji-Ojo, in his remarks, praised President Tinubu for the landmark achievement, saying that the launch followed 11 years of the conception of the project by ECOWAS member countries.



He said it was part of the dreams of President Tinubu to quickly transform the country and ensure that Nigeria plays its leadership roles within the sub-region and the African continent.



Tunji-Ojo said: “The ECOWAS Card is the foundation for identity management and authentication. We have, by the deployment of this project, taken pressure off our Passport systems, and it will provide a foundation for the regional database. With these cards, you don’t need to travel within ECOWAS countries with Passports.



“Migration data has to be made available so that we can synchronise and manage our migration systems in collaboration with others. Though I cannot discuss the details here, certainly, we cannot manage our migration system in isolation. However, we are glad that the deployment of this card would reinforce our resolve to boost economic activities within the region and enhance security.”



Tunji-Ojo also said besides the inauguration of the Advanced Passenger Information System by the Immigration Service, the Service would also launch the Single Travel Emergency Passports by January next year.



He said the launch would enable Nigerians outside the country to travel back home seamlessly in case they lost their Passports. He assured that with the use of their telephones, Nigerians abroad can find their way home with the new documents.



The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mrs. Kemi Nandap, said the ECOWAS Card represents “a landmark achievement in our collective pursuit of stronger regional integration and security.”



She said it would facilitate the free movement of persons, goods, services, and capital within the ECOWAS region, noting that it would build a secure, prosperous, and integrated region.



Nandap praised President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to regional integration and security, asserting that his decisive leadership has been central to advancing this initiative.



She commended the Minister of Interior for his leadership and support, adding: “The New Travel Biometric Card introduced today supports intra-regional mobility within ECOWAS countries. Featuring a secure biometric system, it will strengthen border management by accurately identifying travellers.



“The ENBIC aims to facilitate legal movement, promote tourism, investment, and trade, and support economic growth throughout the region. Furthermore, ENBIC will deliver tangible benefits, including strengthened regional security and safer travel.”