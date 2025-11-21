Tinubu advises women to start small, embrace digital skills

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday in Abuja, urged Nigerian women to embrace humble beginnings and harness digital skills to build stronger economic futures, saying small, consistent steps often lead to transformative success.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Women ICT Training and Empowerment Programme, organised by NITDA in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), at the Presidential Villa, Tinubu said the steady expansion of the scheme since its inception demonstrated the nation’s growing commitment to equipping women for a technology-driven future.

Reaffirming her commitment to digital inclusion, the First Lady declared that women would play an increasingly decisive role in shaping Nigeria’s technological and economic trajectory.

She noted that many of her long-standing initiatives in girl-child education and alternative schooling models also began modestly, but grew through consistency and conviction, proof that perseverance turns ideas into institutions.

According to Tinubu, the NITDA-RHI partnership falls under RHI’s Economic Empowerment pillar and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic diversification through industrialisation and digitalisation.

She said expanding ICT training to women nationwide was helping to build “a digital future where more women and girls can thrive, innovate and lead.”

Earlier, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, praised the First Lady for her leadership and support in advancing digital empowerment for women.

He said the women trained had acquired foundational digital skills, including device and software use, data literacy, content creation, digital marketing, online safety, problem-solving and insight into the gig economy.