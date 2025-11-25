Tinubu appoints Uzodimma DG for party outreach, engagement, mobilisation

Ahead of the national launch of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

Under the new arrangement, Governor Uzodimma will also serve as the administration’s Renewed Hope Ambassador, with a mandate to deepen grassroots awareness of government policies and strengthen nationwide mobilisation for the Renewed Hope agenda.

According to the Presidency, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Governor Uzodimma is expected to work closely with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and state governors to champion the achievements and programmes of the Tinubu administration across all political structures.

Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, will coordinate outreach efforts aimed at fostering harmony, inclusiveness and strategic communication within the ruling party.

He will also lead engagement efforts at the grassroots level, ensuring citizens better understand ongoing reforms and government priorities.

APC governors will serve alongside him as Ambassadors of Hope, reinforcing mobilisation efforts in their respective states.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Uzodimma’s capacity to drive the assignment, noting that the administration has recorded significant milestones since taking office in May 2023.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga in a statement, Tuesday, explained that government data shows inflation easing for the seventh consecutive month to 16.05 per cent in October, a stabilised exchange rate environment, and foreign reserves rising to over $46 billion, up from $32 billion and a net reserve of $4 billion inherited in 2023.

Foreign direct and portfolio investments are on the rise, particularly in the oil and gas sector, while the stock market has witnessed unprecedented gains.

The administration’s diversification push has positioned solid minerals as a central pillar of economic growth.

The liberalised student loan programme has enrolled more than 700,000 beneficiaries, while passport processing timelines have been reduced to under one week.

In his message to Governor Uzodimma, President Tinubu urged him to ensure Nigerians fully understand the administration’s achievements and the vision underpinning the Renewed Hope agenda.

In other news, the Imo State Government has disclosed that it has acquired 30.6 hectares of land in Umudibie, Nekede, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, and its environs for the Iheoma Marginal Field Project, to facilitate the construction of a new modular refinery.

This was disclosed to The Guardian on Monday afternoon by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu.

Ugochukwu said the Surveyor General of the state, Dr. Uzodinma Bob Odidika, had last week done the necessary notification work, expressing that the state’s residents would be delighted over the development as it would create both direct and indirect jobs if completed.

He said: “Residents of Imo State have reason to be optimistic as the state moves closer to attracting another modular refinery in the Nekede area of Owerri West Local Government Area.

“In a public notice issued on Thursday, 13 November 2025, the Office of the Surveyor General of Imo State announced that approximately 30.6 hectares of land at Umudibe and its environs in Nekede have been earmarked and acquired for the construction and operational activities of a modular refinery under the Iheoma Marginal Field project.”