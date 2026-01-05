Tinubu congratulates security aide, Shugaba, on 45th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Chief Police Security Officer (CPSO), Usman Musa Shugaba, on the occasion of his 45th birthday, commending his professionalism, loyalty, and steadfast dedication to duty.

In a personal message to the Police Commissioner on Sunday, President Tinubu described the milestone as an opportunity to recognise Shugaba’s disciplined service and the critical role he plays in safeguarding the Presidency and Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“This milestone offers me the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate your professionalism, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to duty,” the President said.

“Your discipline, vigilance, and dedication to the security of the Presidency and the protection of our institutions reflect the finest traditions of the Nigeria Police Force.”

President Tinubu noted that the often-unseen work of close protection officers requires uncommon restraint, alertness and sacrifice, stressing that Shugaba has consistently demonstrated these qualities throughout his years of service.

“As you mark this new chapter, I commend your years of selfless service and sacrifice,” the President stated. “I thank you for the quiet but critical role you continue to play in ensuring stability, order, and confidence around the Presidency.”

The President further expressed appreciation for the professionalism of the security architecture around the Presidency, noting that effective leadership and coordination are central to maintaining public trust and institutional stability.

He said Shugaba’s conduct exemplifies the values of integrity, diligence, and discretion expected of senior officers entrusted with sensitive national responsibilities.

President Tinubu wished the CPSO good health, renewed strength and wisdom, as well as continued success in both his professional career and personal life.

“I wish you good health, strength, wisdom, and continued success in your career and personal life,” he added. “May the years ahead be filled with fulfilment, peace, and greater accomplishments in service to our nation.”

He extended warm birthday wishes to the Commissioner, saying: “Happy 45th Birthday, Shugaba!”