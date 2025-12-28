Tinubu departs Lagos for Europe ahead of Abu Dhabi summit

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, 28 December, departed Lagos for Europe, continuing his end-of-year break and in preparation for an official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The President was invited by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026), scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in early January.

ADSW is the Middle East’s leading sustainability forum, convening global leaders from government, business, finance, and civil society to advance solutions on sustainable development, climate action, and economic resilience.

The platform promotes innovation, mobilises investment, and strengthens partnerships to address pressing global challenges.

The 2026 summit, themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” underscores the interconnection of innovation, finance, and people in accelerating sustainable growth and inclusive development worldwide.

Key focus areas include renewable energy, the circular economy, water security, and green hydrogen.

Organised by Masdar under the patronage of the UAE President, ADSW 2026 is expected to attract more than 50,000 participants from over 175 countries.

The event will run from 11 to 17 January 2026, with activities hosted primarily at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and Masdar City.

During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to engage global leaders and stakeholders on issues central to Nigeria’s development priorities, including energy transition, climate finance, infrastructure investment, and economic diversification.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Sunday that the President will return to the country after the conclusion of the summit.