Tinubu distributes bags of rice, garri, others in Ebonyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday distributed bags of rice, garri, noddles and materials worth millions on naira to Ebonyi proper saying that the distribution embodies the true spirit of Christmas by extending a helping hand and putting smiles on the faces of our people.

Performing the distribution on the behalf of Mr. President the National Coordinator Southeast Renewed Hope Agenda Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere said that this event is not just a ceremonial gathering but a practical demonstration of compassion, solidarity, and our shared commitment toward improving the welfare of our people, especially during this festive season.

He described Christmas as a season of love, sacrifice, and sharing reminding us of the importance of caring for one another, particularly the vulnerable among us, and families facing.

He maintained that Renewed Hope Agenda, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR which is anchored on inclusiveness, people-centered governance, and restoring hope to Nigerians adding that Ebonyi State holds a special place in the South East and in our collective development aspirations.

He said “I am deeply honoured and delighted to stand before you today on this auspicious occasion of the distribution of Christmas food items to the good people of Ebonyi State”.

“As the National Coordinator of the South East Renewed Hope Agenda, I want to emphasize that this initiative aligns perfectly with the President’s commitment to cushioning the effects of economic challenges and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind”.

“This distribution of food items is a token of our appreciation and a reassurance that the Renewed Hope Agenda recognizes and values the welfare of the people at the grassroots”.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate all stakeholders who made this event possible, our coordinators, volunteers, community leaders, traditional rulers, women and youth groups, and security agencies”.

“Your dedication and selfless service are commendable. I also thank SERHA Ebonyi State leadership for their unwavering support to Mr President and cooperation to ensure his reelection come 2027”.

“To the beneficiaries, these food items are provided with love and goodwill. We encourage you to receive them in the spirit of the season and continue to support government policies and programs aimed at sustainable development, economic empowerment, and social stability”.

Items distributed included bags of rice, garri, noddles and materials.