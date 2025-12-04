Tinubu hails Senate’s swift confirmation of ex-CDS Musa as Defence Minister

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday applauded the Senate for its swift confirmation of General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, as the new Minister of Defence.

In a post on his X handle, @officialABAT, the President revealed that he had forwarded General Musa’s name to the Senate two days earlier for screening and confirmation, describing him as “a fine gentleman” whose breadth of experience would serve Nigeria at a defining moment.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Senate for its expedited confirmation of General Musa yesterday. His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a Nation,” the President wrote.

Tinubu emphasised that the former CDS’ leadership record and understanding of Nigeria’s complex security environment make him well-suited to drive the administration’s defence and security priorities.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added, signing off as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

General Musa, who only recently completed his tenure as CDS, is expected to bring operational insight and institutional continuity to the Defence Ministry as the government seeks to strengthen national security, confront emerging threats, and consolidate ongoing reforms across the armed forces.

Born on 25 December 1967 in Sokoto, Musa completed his early education in the state before attending the College of Advanced Studies, Zaria.

He entered the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 after earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

He later undertook numerous professional and strategic military courses, both in Nigeria and abroad, including programmes at the International College of Defence Studies of the National Defence University (ICDS-NDU).

Over the years, Musa built a distinguished career spanning frontline counter-insurgency operations, training, policy development and strategic command.

His early postings included serving as General Staff Officer 1 (Training/Operations) at Headquarters 81 Division, Commanding Officer of 73 Battalion, and Assistant Director for Operational Requirements at the Department of Army Policy and Plans.

He also served as Infantry Representative on the training team of the Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

His operational command profile strengthened significantly in 2019 when he simultaneously held three key positions: Deputy Chief of Staff (Training/Operations) at the Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander of Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin, placing him at the centre of regional counter-terrorism operations.

Musa was appointed Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai in 2021, the military’s principal counter-insurgency mission in the Northeast, where he led major operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before Tinubu appointed him Chief of Defence Staff on 19 June 2023.

He served as Nigeria’s 18th CDS until 24 October 2025, championing a blend of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, strengthening operational effectiveness, and advancing reforms in training, inter-agency coordination and institutional capacity.

His service earned him several honours, including the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering.

Since retiring, the former CDS has continued advocating national unity and security, pledging to contribute to Nigeria’s peace and development wherever needed.

With his elevation to Defence Minister, observers say Musa brings more than three decades of military experience to the policy front.

His deep familiarity with the nation’s security architecture, his operational record in the Northeast, and his credibility among the rank-and-file are expected to help bridge the gap between field realities and strategic decision-making.

System analyst notes that his appointment comes at a time of heightened security challenges and continuing reforms within the armed forces.

His transition from CDS to Defence Minister is expected to provide continuity in the implementation of defence priorities central to the Tinubu administration.