Tinubu meets security chiefs, nominates ex-CDS Musa as defence minister

President Bola Tinubu flanked by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Olufemi Oluyede (right) and the Chairman, National Council of the Nigerian Legion, Morenike Henry during the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

•HURIWA counsels Tinubu over Musa, flays attacks in Imo, Abia, Plateau

•Otti confirms gunmen attack on advance party in Imo

•Northern elders group says attacks on Matawalleare politically motivated

•Abubakar’s resignation may trigger more high-level exits

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the heads of Nigeria’s security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over mounting insecurity.

The meeting followed the nomination of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), as Minister of Defence, to replace Mohammed Abubakar, who resigned less than 24 hours earlier.

It was aimed at reviewing the country’s security architecture amid rising threats, including the increasing abduction of schoolchildren and worshippers in states such as Kwara, Niger and Kebbi.

The security chiefs present were led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede. Also in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Air Staff (CAS),Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lt-Gen Emmanuel Undiandeye; Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi and Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The meeting was also attended by the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. It was unclear at the time of filing whether the governor participated in the security discussions or was on a separate mission, as he recently visited the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Sokoto correctional centre and publicly stated his intention to secure the leader’s release.

MEANWHILE, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the recent wave of terrorist attacks across the country in the last 24 hours in Imo, Abia, Plateau and Sokoto states.

The rights group expressed concern that the security emergency declared by Tinubu appears to be ineffective unless immediate action is taken.

Reports indicate that terrorists yesterday kidnapped a busload of passengers travelling from Imo to Aba in Abia State at Ngor Okpala.

Additionally, terrorists attacked the advanced convoy of Governor Alex Otti on their way from Umuahia to the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri. The governor reported zero casualties.

In Plateau State, a group of locals was killed by terrorists, and a farming community in Sokoto was threatened with a fine of N20 million, with a deadline for payment to avoid attack.

HURIWA urged the President to work with governors to implement proactive security measures to address the escalating attacks. The National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, emphasised the need for comprehensive security measures to combat terrorism effectively.

He called on all governors and the political authority to support Tinubu in implementing the security emergency declaration to combat terrorism effectively and prevent further attacks.

Also, HURIWA commended the nomination of Musa barely 24 hours after his successor threw in the towel. It described the development as noteworthy, merit-based, while tasking the new minister to hit the ground running.

HOWEVER, Northern Elders Progressive Group has dismissed recent calls for the resignation of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, describing the criticisms as politically driven and disconnected from ongoing security gains.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto, the group’s coordinator, Yusuf Abubakar, stated that those attacking the minister were disregarding the complexity of Nigeria’s security challenges and the improvements achieved under the current administration.

Abubakar noted that Matawalle played a key role in strengthening joint military operations, modernising defence strategies, and improving coordination between the army, air force, navy, police and intelligence agencies.

He highlighted the successful rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State, and recent breakthroughs against insurgents, kidnappers and oil thieves nationwide.

He praised Tinubu for believing in Matawalle and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, describing both as experienced and effective.

THE sudden resignation of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, may be a precursor to further exits from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the coming weeks.

His exit on Monday has already intensified speculation about an imminent cabinet shake-up. Although it is not for anyone to predetermine the President’s next move, strong indications suggest that more ministers could be eased out as the administration edges towards the 2027 election cycle.

Abubakar’s resignation, conveyed in a letter dated December 1 to President Tinubu, was based on health concerns requiring urgent and sustained attention, confirming weeks of quiet speculation over his reduced public engagements.

Military analysts say the resignation did not come as a surprise to observers. What remains puzzling to some, however, is the length of time he stayed in office despite several missteps.

AT least three people were reportedly killed, and five others injured, in Chakfem community of Mangu Local Council of Plateau.

According to the National President of Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Bulus Dabit, who confirmed the incident, yesterday, the assailants stormed the community around 3.00a.m. yesterday and started shooting sporadically.

He said those injured were receiving treatment at various hospitals. Dabit described the incident as a pure act of criminality that should not be tolerated anywhere.

The national president called on security agencies in the state to increase surveillance to prevent further attacks in the area. He urged community members and neighbours to remain calm and never take the law into their own hands.