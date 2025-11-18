Tinubu heads to South Africa, Angola for G20 leaders’ summit, AU-EU talks

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday for a two-nation visit to Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, for high-level global and continental engagements.

The President’s first stop is Johannesburg, where he will participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current G20 chair.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had extended a similar invitation to President Tinubu during his country’s chairmanship of the group in 2024.

The Summit, scheduled for November 22–23 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, will convene leaders of the world’s top economies, alongside the African Union, European Union, and major international financial institutions.

With the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” the two-day event will feature three plenary sessions covering:

Inclusive and sustainable growth; trade; financing for development; and global debt

Disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transition, and food systems.

The future of work, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and equitable development

President Tinubu is expected to hold strategic bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthen regional and international cooperation on peace, security, and economic development.

At the close of the G20 Summit, the President will proceed to Luanda for the 7th African Union-European Union Summit, slated for November 24–25, 2025.

The AU–EU meeting will bring together Heads of State and Government, as well as young leaders, innovators, and civil society organisations, to address shared priorities, including climate adaptation, infrastructure, digital transformation, creative industries, agribusiness, and inclusive development.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

The President is expected to return to the country at the end of the engagements.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State on Wednesday to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release.

President Tinubu also sent his condolences to the military over the death of the gallant soldiers and Brigadier General Musa Uba, who paid the ultimate price while on active duty fighting insurgents in Borno state.

The President, who the military authorities have fully briefed about the two incidents, expressed sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls, despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits. He commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping.