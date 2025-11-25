Tinubu launches global flood disaster management project

President Bola Tinubu has launched the Global Flood Disaster Management Project (GFDMP) to mitigate the effects of climate change and improve long-term flood resilience in Nigeria.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, at the launch of the project on Tuesday in Abuja, said GFDMP is a multi-year program designed to move Nigeria from a reactive approach to flooding to a proactive, preventive one.

Tinubu emphasised that the effects of climate change are continuous, and therefore, solutions would be strategic, coordinated, and sustainable.

He pointed out that ‘resilience is not built in a moment but through consistent investment, planning, monitoring, and innovation over time.’

He added that the federal government views the project as a major step toward tackling climate-related disasters that ravage farmland, displace families, and cripple infrastructure nationwide.

He highlighted the four core pillars of the projects to include Advanced Early Warning Systems, Flood Resilient infrastructure, Capacity Building and Knowledge Transfer and Community Engagement and Local Participation

He stated that the project would enhance forecasting capacity, introduce real-time monitoring, and deploy digital alert systems to give citizens and government more time to prepare and respond.

President Tinubu revealed that ”Nigeria is proud to be part of this global movement. Our government has already prioritised early warning systems, modern hydrological infrastructure, improved disaster-response coordination, and environmental protection.”

He stated that the GFDMP would strengthen and accelerate these priorities, providing global expertise and technological support.

He pledged ”full cooperation, active participation, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that this multiyear programme reaches every community that needs it.”

He said, ”Let today mark the beginning of a new era, an era in which nations no longer face floods with fear, but with preparation; no longer with vulnerability, but with resilience; no longer with isolation, but with partnership.

”The GFDMP gives us a roadmap. What we need now is collective will, consistent investment, and shared resolve.

“As we launch this initiative, let us remember that flood resilience is not a luxury; it is a necessity. It is a responsibility we owe to our citizens today and to our children tomorrow.”

President Tinubu lauded ‘organisations and individuals who have contributed to the visionary multi-year programme, saying “together, may we build a world where no community must live in fear of the next flood.”

In his welcome address, the Director General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Umar Mohmmed, said that recent flood risk figures represent real families whose livelihoods have been disrupted. He advised that proactive preparedness is far cheaper than emergency response.