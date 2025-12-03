Tinubu, Makinde hail engineers’ role in national devt at NSE confab

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), yesterday, held its 2025 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition, and yearly general meeting with strong commendations from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who described Nigerian engineers as central drivers of national development

The event, held at the University of Ibadan (UI) International Conference Centre, gathered distinguished engineers, government officials, and stakeholders from across the country.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, praised the engineering community for its unwavering contributions to Nigeria’s infrastructural and economic growth.

He stated that the administration recognises the indispensable role of engineers in advancing national prosperity and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting engineering-led innovation, especially within emerging sectors of the economy.

Also, Makinde, who was represented by his wife, Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, lauded the NSE for its consistent leadership in shaping Nigeria’s development agenda.

He noted that this year’s conference, themed “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy,” aligns with Oyo State’s broader objectives of promoting modern infrastructure, technological advancement, and sustainable growth.

In her opening address, NSE President, Margaret Aina Oguntala, celebrated the Society’s diverse membership and applauded the dedication of engineers who have persistently upheld excellence within the profession.

She described the conference as a continuation of the NSE’s 70-year legacy of empowering engineers and fostering national progress. Oguntala, therefore, prayed for continued guidance for Nigeria’s leaders and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting innovation and professional development across the engineering ecosystem.

Meanwhile, a major highlight of the event was the conferment of distinguished fellowship awards on prominent contributors to societal advancement, including the First Ladies of Oyo and Borno states, Tamunominini and Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, respectively.

The awards recognised their outstanding efforts in supporting community development and championing initiatives that align with engineering-driven progress.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by Olalekan Badmus of the Nigerian Ports Authority, commended the nation’s recent achievements and the growing global confidence in Nigeria.

He emphasised the importance of engineering innovation in unlocking opportunities within the blue economy, advocating collaboration across agriculture, renewable energy, technology, and marine transport.

Oyetola also called for sustained investment in infrastructure, modern traffic management systems, and low-carbon initiatives, stressing that these are essential foundations for national development.

The minister further urged universities and professional bodies to strengthen ties to modernise engineering education and prepare the next generation of innovators.