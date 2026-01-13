Tinubu mourns Ogun matriarch, Chief Lucia Onabanjo

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Government and people of Ogun State, as well as the Onabanjo family, over the passing of the former First Lady of the state and matriarch of the family, Lucia Onabanjo.

Chief Lucia Onabanjo passed away at the age of 101 on Monday, January 12.

The President expressed sympathy to the family, friends, and associates of the late wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, describing her passing as a significant loss to the state and the nation.

President Tinubu noted that Chief Lucia Onabanjo lived a life of service, compassion, and quiet impact, touching many lives within her community and beyond.

He said the outpouring of tributes and testimonies following her passing bears eloquent witness to her enduring influence and humane values.

“Lucia Onabanjo’s strong support for her husband during his four-year tenure as Governor of Ogun State from 1979 to 1983 was commendable,” the President said.

“Her keen interest in the welfare of children and the empowerment of women was exemplary and reflected her deep commitment to social development.”

President Tinubu remarked that the matriarch’s legacy of charity, kindness, and service to the vulnerable would continue to resonate across generations.

“I do not doubt that her legacy of compassion and generosity will endure,” he said, urging the Ogun State Government and members of the Onabanjo family to immortalise her by sustaining and projecting her lifelong dedication to the poor and the vulnerable in society.

The President, while offering prayers for the repose of her soul and strength for her loved ones, said:

“I pray that the Almighty God grants eternal rest to Lucia Onabanjo’s soul and continues to strengthen her family in this moment of grief.”