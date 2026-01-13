APC defends Tinubu’s travels as Obi questions presidential visibility

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday rejected claims by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi that President Bola Tinubu had been absent from his duties, stating that the president remains fully engaged in governance.

In a statement signed by the party’s Lagos State Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the APC said Tinubu continues to perform his constitutional responsibilities both within and outside the country. Oladejo urged political actors to focus on substantive issues rather than appearances.

“He is actively involved in the complex and demanding work of statecraft, which includes policy coordination, security oversight, diplomatic engagements and economic reforms,” Oladejo said. “Governance is not measured by constant public appearances or media check-ins. It is assessed by the quality of decisions taken, the policies implemented and the outcomes delivered in the national interest.”

The statement added that the president’s schedule is guided by national priorities rather than political commentary, and that his administration remains active across economic, security and international diplomacy efforts aimed at sustaining growth and enhancing Nigeria’s global profile. “His schedule and engagements are driven by national priorities, not by the need to satisfy political commentary,” Oladejo said.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, had raised concerns about Tinubu’s visibility amid what he described as deepening economic difficulties, rising insecurity, and limited direct communication from the presidency. In a statement posted on his verified X account on Monday, Obi said the president spent 196 days abroad in 2025, exceeding the time spent within Nigeria during the year, and claimed Nigerians had not heard from him directly since December 2025.

Tinubu departed Lagos on 28 December 2025 for Europe for the end-of-year break and to prepare for an official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. He arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to participate in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which began on Monday, following an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The APC said such engagements form part of the president’s responsibilities and emphasised that political leaders should offer constructive alternatives to national challenges rather than raising concerns that may create public anxiety.