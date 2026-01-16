Tinubu mourns Plateau Chief Imam who saved over 200 Christians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the Chief Imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, who passed away at the age of 92.

The late Imam Abubakar gained national and international recognition in 2018 after he sheltered more than 200 Christians during a wave of communal violence that engulfed parts of Plateau State.

The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and released on Friday through his official X handle.

In the statement, President Tinubu described Imam Abubakar as an extraordinary religious leader whose life exemplified faith, courage and an unwavering belief in the sanctity of human life.

According to him, at a time when ethnic and religious sentiments threatened peaceful coexistence, the late cleric chose the path of peace, compassion and conscience.

“Mindless of the enormous risk to his own life, the noble cleric chose humanity over division, love over hatred, and embrace over rejection,”

Tinubu said, adding that the Imam’s actions conveyed a powerful message that transcended sermons and resonated worldwide.

President Tinubu also noted that Imam Abubakar’s act of bravery did not go unnoticed, as he received both local and international honours in recognition of his commitment to peaceful coexistence among people of diverse backgrounds.

He urged religious and community leaders across the country to emulate the late Imam’s example by promoting tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

He prayed that the Almighty grant the late Imam eternal rest and reward him for his courage and selfless service to humanity.